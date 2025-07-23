“Can’t believe”: Jermaine Johnson's fiancée Hannah grows emotional while reflecting back on 'surreal' 1st pregnancy experience

Jermaine Johnson and his fiancée, Hannah Brooke, are expecting their first child together. On Monday, Brooke shared an Instagram post with the New York Jets' linebacker to announce her first pregnancy. A day later, the model shared another Instagram post to reveal more details about her pregnancy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn Tuesday, Brooke posted an Instagram reel that included multiple clips of her family members' reaction to her pregnancy news. The reel started with a video from the couple's engagement ceremony in June, followed by moments from their visit to the gynaecologist, and clips featuring reactions of her parents, siblings and friends.In the caption of her post, Brooke revealed being four months pregnant, and crowned her experience as &quot;surreal.&quot; Sharing more details about her first pregnancy experience, Brooke wrote:&quot;When two becomes three. Can’t believe we’re almost brushing 4 months growing our little one… We’re really starting a family together *crying* ...this has already been such a surreal experience and I feel more and more lucky with each days that goes by. Mom &amp; Dad can’t wait to meet you.&quot;Jets made a major decision about Jermaine Johnson for training campThe New York Jets' training camp has been scheduled to kick off on Friday, however, fans might not see Jermaine Johnson be a part of it. The linebacker has officially been placed on the PUP (physically unable to perform) roster and, instead of the field, he would be seen on the sidelines.Through an X post on Sunday, Johnson revealed the news to fans along with the reason behind why the Jets took this decision. Talking about how the team planned a safe comeback for the linebacker, Johnson wrote:&quot;I will be on PUP because the team wants to move slow to be safe, which I agree with. Not because I’m not ready. All is well.&quot;In Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, Jermaine Johnson suffered an ACL injury during the Jets vs Titans clash, which left him out for the entire season. The linebacker missed a total of 15 games and took a break from football for almost 10 months. While he recovered, the Jets planned on playing it safe with him to avoid any injury concerns.