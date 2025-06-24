  • home icon
  "Can't even beat an 8th grader": NFL fans react as Cowboys rookie Tyler Booker bulldozes young kid into the ground

“Can’t even beat an 8th grader”: NFL fans react as Cowboys rookie Tyler Booker bulldozes young kid into the ground

By Arnold
Modified Jun 24, 2025 12:29 GMT
Tyler Booker is gearing up for his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys. The guard recently showed his competitive side when he pushed aside a young athlete during a youth training camp.

In a video shared by NFL personality Dov Kleiman on X on Monday, Booker was seen doing a drill with a young athlete. The Cowboys star flaunted his strength and brushed aside his rival toward the end of the race. When fans caught a glimpse of Booker's video doing a drill with a young athlete, they had wild reactions.

"Typical cowboy, can’t even beat an 8th grader! Will the Cowboys win one game this year?" one tweeted.
"Jalen Carter and Dexter Lawrence finna do that to him," another added.
"All they do in Dallas is lose for decades at a time," a third commented.

Meanwhile, others praised Booker's competitive spirit.

"Exactly the kind of intensity you want protecting your QB. Cowboys got themselves a real one," one added.
"Booker’s competitive fire is very real," a user tweeted.
"F them kids brah," a fan wrote.

Booker played at Alabama for three seasons. He earned a first-team All-American selection in his final year with the Tide.

The Cowboys, who were aiming to bolster their offensive line at the draft, took Booker in the first round with the No. 12 pick.

A look at Tyler Booker's rookie contract with the Dallas Cowboys

According to Spotrac, Tyler Booker signed a four-year, $22.553 million rookie contract with the Cowboys. His deal includes a $13,042,704 signing bonus and a fifth-year option.

Since Booker plays football violently and with a relentless motor, he can serve as a critical player in the Cowboys' offensive line.

Dallas gave quarterback Dak Prescott a record-breaking four-year, $240 million extension last season. Now, the Cowboys have given him some protection to get the best out of the player.

The Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl in 29 years and will be hoping that Prescott ends that drought.

