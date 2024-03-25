“Can’t even play football anymore” - NFL fans revolt against league’s latest move to stop Tyreek Hill-esque injuries

Tyreek Hill and numerous other players have plenty of familiarity with getting tackled from behind. However, one of the go-to methods will be erased going forward.

According to Ian Rapoport on Twitter/X, the league has fully banned the hip-drop tackle. As with most moves made to minimize injuries, fans erupted instantly online. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

According to Rapoport, the vote was in stark contrast to public opinion. The Competition Committee was "unanimous" in the voting. While seemingly the vast majority of fans condemned the move, the big Whigs went on record with seemingly no dissenting opinions.

What is the tackle technique that injured Tyreek Hill and Mark Andrews?

The hip-drop tackle was credited by the Washington Post as the reason for Tyreek Hill's late-season injury troubles.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews also missed seven games due to an injury sustained on a tackle using that method.

The hip-drop tackle is just what it sounds like. If a defender wants to tackle an offensive player from behind, they have limited alternatives because the offensive player has already passed the defense. The defender could just leap on the player's back, but some players are too quick for that.

Such a move has a higher probability of missing than hitting in many situations. Plus, with the player still on his feet, he can fall forward or potentially drag the defender for extra yards.

Before it was banned, the hip-drop tackle effectively stopped a player's momentum and made them fall backward, netting a little extra yardage.

However, the move often led to players awkwardly bending backward and hurting their knees and legs in the process. Now, defensive players are left with even fewer options to bring a player down.

As a result, many fans are bracing for fewer breakaway plays stopped from behind. Tackle attempts are set to be less successful, which is set to lead to more yards, first-downs and touchdowns.

Upon the news breaking on Monday morning, defensive coaches and players from the Seattle Seahawks to the Miami Dolphins will have no choice but to hit the lab in an attempt to procure another technique.

However, with practices and other opportunities to practice the moves limited, there could be some growing pains for the league in 2024.