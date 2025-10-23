"Can't expect that to help the guys win": Tua Tagovailoa opens up about Mike McDaniel's "10 picks" jab at Dolphins QB

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most underwhelming teams this season with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggling to lift the offense amid a 1-6 start to the season.Following a lackluster showing in Sunday's 31-6 loss against the Cleveland Browns, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel made a pointed remark on his quarterback on Monday.&quot;He is going to take snaps this week, and he's going to be our starter this week,&quot; McDaniel said. &quot;And my expectation is that we don't throw 10 picks.&quot;Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in Sunday's loss against the Browns, taking his season tally to 10. In a conversation with reporters on Wednesday, the Dolphins quarterback opened about McDaniel's comments, acknowledging his poor performances this season.&quot;That's true, no?&quot; Tagovailoa said. &quot;You don't want anyone that's going in there to hinder the team from being able to win the game... the way I've turned the ball over this year, you can't expect to help the guys win the game. My job as the quarterback is to get our offense going, march down the field, put points on the board — regardless of what that looks like.&quot;Tua Tagovailoa reveals engaging in &quot;tough conversations&quot; with Dolphins coach Mike McDanielTua Tagovailoa completed 12 of his 23 attempts for 100 passing yards and was benched for rookie Quinn Ewers in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins quarterback said he is having &quot;tough conversations&quot; with coach Mike McDanielsafter his lastest outing.&quot;You’ve got to have that in a relationship,&quot; Tagovailoa said. &quot;It can’t always be, 'Here’s your flowers. Here’s roses. Hey man, you had a bad game? It’s alright, buddy.' You’ve got to have those tough conversations. And I’ve had those tough conversations with him this week.&quot;Despite being sacked 15 times and leading the league in turnovers (11) McDaniel is sticking with Tagovailoa as his starters heading into the Week 8 clash against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.While Tagovailoa role as a starter has been scrutinized off late, McDaniel's job is also immense pressure this season.