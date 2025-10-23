  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Can't expect that to help the guys win": Tua Tagovailoa opens up about Mike McDaniel's "10 picks" jab at Dolphins QB

"Can't expect that to help the guys win": Tua Tagovailoa opens up about Mike McDaniel's "10 picks" jab at Dolphins QB

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 23, 2025 14:56 GMT
NFL: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn
Tua Tagovailoa opens up about Mike McDaniel's "10 picks" jab at Dolphins QB - Source: Imagn

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most underwhelming teams this season with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggling to lift the offense amid a 1-6 start to the season.

Ad

Following a lackluster showing in Sunday's 31-6 loss against the Cleveland Browns, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel made a pointed remark on his quarterback on Monday.

"He is going to take snaps this week, and he's going to be our starter this week," McDaniel said. "And my expectation is that we don't throw 10 picks."

Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in Sunday's loss against the Browns, taking his season tally to 10. In a conversation with reporters on Wednesday, the Dolphins quarterback opened about McDaniel's comments, acknowledging his poor performances this season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"That's true, no?" Tagovailoa said. "You don't want anyone that's going in there to hinder the team from being able to win the game... the way I've turned the ball over this year, you can't expect to help the guys win the game. My job as the quarterback is to get our offense going, march down the field, put points on the board — regardless of what that looks like."
Ad
Ad

Tua Tagovailoa reveals engaging in "tough conversations" with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel

Tua Tagovailoa completed 12 of his 23 attempts for 100 passing yards and was benched for rookie Quinn Ewers in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins quarterback said he is having "tough conversations" with coach Mike McDanielsafter his lastest outing.

"You’ve got to have that in a relationship," Tagovailoa said. "It can’t always be, 'Here’s your flowers. Here’s roses. Hey man, you had a bad game? It’s alright, buddy.' You’ve got to have those tough conversations. And I’ve had those tough conversations with him this week."
Ad

Despite being sacked 15 times and leading the league in turnovers (11) McDaniel is sticking with Tagovailoa as his starters heading into the Week 8 clash against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

While Tagovailoa role as a starter has been scrutinized off late, McDaniel's job is also immense pressure this season.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications