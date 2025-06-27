"Can't put those guys in same sentence": Julian Edelman shuts down Aaron Rodgers–Tom Brady comparison

Aaron Rodgers is gearing up for potentially his last NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After weeks of uncertainty, the 4x NFL MVP agreed to a one-year deal with Mike Tomlin's team. The Steelers expect to become a serious contender for the Super Bowl with his addition.

On Thursday, former NFL star Julian Edelman made an appearance on Colin Cowherd's show. During this interview, Cowherd compared Aaron Rodgers' upcoming stint with the Steelers with that of retired 7x Super Bowl champ Tom Brady.

"When did (Aaron Rodgers) have his most success? When he worked with the receivers he knew," Cowherd said.

"When the Packers receivers got young at the end in Green Bay, it wasn't good. He goes to the Jets, he doesn't know the receivers, not good. He goes to the Steelers, DK Metcalf, doesn't know him... Like Tom Brady had to buid trust. Tom at the end of New England was, 'I'm out.'" (TS- 1:50)

Julian Edelman shut down Cowherd's comparison of Aaron Rodgers with Tom Brady. He stated that both quarterbacks have completely different characteristics that play a role in their success on the field.

"You can't even put those guys in the same sentence because we didn't know Tom Brady's last year when it was last year, right." Edelman said. "He didn't want the distraction of that. He wanted to go out and play his best possible football that he could play the last year of his career without making it a distraction. (TS- 2:30)

Tom Brady spent 20 seasons with the Patriots, leading them to six Super Bowl championships. He joined the Bucs in 2022 and won another Lombardi Trophy with them. In February 2023, the quarterback finally hung up his cleats.

Aaron Rodgers shares true feelings about retirement

The Super Bowl XLV champ has spent 20 seasons in the NFL, dedicating the first 18 years to the Green Bay Packers. Ahead of his Steelers debut this year, Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show.

The quarterback made a massive revelation regarding his NFL career. According to Aaron Rodgers, this upcoming season might be his final year playing professional football.

"Yes, I'm pretty sure this is it. That's why we did a one-year deal," Rodgers said. "The Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on it or anything like that. So, you know, this was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had. I've played 20 freaking years, it's been a long run. I've enjoyed it."

The Steelers play their 2025 season opener against the Jets in September. It will be interesting to see if Rodgers can help the team to a Super Bowl victory and bring an end to their playoff curse.

