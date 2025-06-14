"Can’t really judge QB in gym shorts" - NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders shows off flawless deep shot to Tre McKitty at Browns minicamp

After Shedeur Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns at No. 144 in April, some fans have been skeptical about his NFL future. Being the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders comes with a lot of pressure, but the quarterback is up for the challenge.

A video of him went viral on social media on Friday. Sanders threw an impressive deep shot to the Browns tight end Tre McKitty. The throw was flawless, and it captured the fans' attention. However, Sanders still has some doubters.

"Let’s wait until there’s a real defense is on the field…Can’t really judge a quarterback in gym shorts," a fan tweeted.

"Shedeur Sanders is a bust," one fan wrote.

"If you don't think there is a difference between red shirt practice, and the best dl's and db's on earth coming at you, then you don't need to be talking about football," another fan wrote.

"One throw where a very athletic TE caught the ball while being chased by a slow footed backer.. got it," a fan said.

"Whether he can or can’t is to be determined. What is always true is NFL quarterbacks live or die when they are being rushed by the most well trained killing machines in sports. Until then, this is just passing league," one fan commented.

"I’m not saying he won’t but this there are thousands of middle schoolers that could make this throw," a fan tweeted.

After being challenged by Shedeur Sanders, Browns QB Joe Flacco reveals that he is not a fan of TikTok dances

Shedeur Sanders recently challenged fellow Browns quarterback Joe Flacco to show off his dance moves during minicamp. However, while speaking to the media on Wednesday, the veteran took a shot at the social media culture. He called doing TikTok dances embarrassing and said that grown adults should act like adults.

"No TikTok dances," Flacco said. "The fact that people want to get on their phones and show people. That's embarrassing! You're an adult. Be an adult. I can't wrap my head around that."

While the two quarterbacks have different thoughts on social media trends, Cleveland fans hope they can deliver results next season.

