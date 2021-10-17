'Can't really put that in words' - Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reacts to alma mater Louisville retiring his number 8 jersey 

As a sportsperson, you have to face unknown situations every game and Lamar Jackson has faced his fair share.

That is the life of a sportsperson and why we enjoy sports: the script is written in real time. How fitting was it then that Lamar Jackson also got to know of his jersey being retired by alma mater Louisville in an unscripted ceremony?

Lamar Jackson walked into the room thinking he was going to meet the media. Instead, he was surprised by his old coaches and program directors who went on to announce that his #8 jersey will be retired and no one will play in that number ever again for Louisville.

Lamar Jackson gets emotional as Louisville retire his number 8 jersey

Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy with Louisville when he was in college and went on to become the NFL MVP after turning professional. He achieved all of this by the age of 25. So if anyone deserved their jersey to be retired, it was Lamar Jackson.

As his old contacts from college days all reminisced about his performances from them, two common themes stood out. Everyone acknowledged his will to win and how he dragged the team to victories. The other was how he was a role model and how everyone looked up to him. They repeatedly praised his humility as well.

He was finally informed that in Louisville's game on November 13th against Syracuse, his jersey will be officially retired. He will join Johnny Unitas as the only other person from the program who has had his jersey retired.

By the end of it all, Lamar Jackson was understandably emotional. It is the highest honor one can get from any organization: recognition of your abilities and service to the point where they believe no one will be able to match or better you. He paced around the room not seeming to put into words how much it meant to him.

He said that he was struggling to put his feelings into words, thinking it was just going to be a routine media assignment, but ending up having his jersey retired. In that moment, perhaps what gave his joy away the most was that he compared it to winning the Heisman Trophy all over again.

Lamar Jackson's college career is now forever immortalized. He will be hoping to have an equally fruitful NFL career.

