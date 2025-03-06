“Can’t say I saw that move coming!” - Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning RT makes feeling known on Joe Thuney trade

The Kansas City Chiefs made a surprising move on Wednesday as they traded Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Former Chiefs Super Bowl-winning right tackle Mitchell Schwartz took to X to weigh in on the trade.

Ad

Thuney was named a first-team All-Pro for the second consecutive season in 2024. It marked his fourth All-Pro selection, having earned second-team honors in both 2019 and 2022.

The four-time All-Pro was just as shocked by the move as fans were, writing on X (formerly Twitter):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Can’t say I saw that move coming! I’d still try to play Kingsley at LT but I prefer keeping him at LG over having to move him to RG (in the alternate world where Thuney stayed and Trey went). What are your reactions to the trade?"

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The offensive guard helped the Chiefs make three Super Bowl appearances, winning two, in his four seasons with the franchise. He has won four total Super Bowls, which is tied for the third-most in NFL history.

Joe Thuney is not the only addition the Chicago Bears have made to their offensive line

Joe Thuney is not the only upgrade the Chicago Bears have made as they look to bolster their offensive line around Caleb Williams. Adam Schefter reported that the franchise also agreed to acquire 2021 Pro Bowler Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams, writing:

Ad

"In 24 hours, the Bears now have agreed to trade a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Rams for Jonah Jackson and a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Chiefs for Joe Thuney. Bears are sparing no expense to protect Caleb Williams."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Bears selected Williams first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and immediately looked to upgrade the offensive talent around him by adding Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze.

They failed to boost the talent level on the offensive line, leading their highly-touted rookie to be sacked a league-leading 68 times. That mark was 16 times more than the next-highest sacked quarterback.

Williams' overall stats showed promise as he threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He completed 62.5% of his passes while adding 489 rushing yards on 81 carries. Chicago struggled overall, finishing the season with a 5-12 mark as their offensive line struggled in pass protection.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.