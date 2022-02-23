Former Patriots player repents spreading fake rumor regarding Patrick Mahomes' relationship with Brittany Matthews and brother Jackson

Late last week, a report surfaced alleging that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had asked his fiancee and brother not to attend games next season at Arrowhead Stadium.

The report, which was spread by former New England Patriots player Rich Ohrnberger, was false. Ohrnberger later stated through Chron.com that he received false information from someone posing as someone he knew.

“I can’t substantiate the information that I tweeted out earlier today regarding Patrick Mahomes and his family. The source I received this information from was posing as someone I trust. I will delete this tweet later today along with the original thread. Please pass this along.”-Rich Ohrnberger

He has since deleted the tweets but never issued an apology. He leveled the allegations against Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians just days later. He claimed that he and Tom Brady had a riff that led to the seven-time Super Bowl winner retiring from a game he played for 22 seasons.

Arians has since come to his defense, saying that those allegations were false.

Patrick Mahomes responds to false report about fiancee and brother

Paul Ohrnberger tweeted that he was informed by a "source" that Patrick Mahomes had a sit-down meeting with his fiancee and brother. The source added that Ohrnberger wanted to keep them away from his games due to their actions in the past season. Mahomes took to Twitter himself with the following:

Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes Y’all just be making stuff up these days Y’all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂

This led many to believe that the allegations were false and that he didn't have that type of conversation with his family. Even before Ohrnberger had stated that he was misled by an impersonator.

This comes just days after the Super Bowl winning quarterback and NFL MVP had to come to his fiance's defense after a viral video of them surfaced. The couple was at the Texas Tech basketball game last week and a video of them sitting courtside showed them having a discussion and then subsequently turning away from each other.

He is clearly trying to convey the message that the couple have a strong relationship and that he doesn't plan on asking his family to keep their distance away from him,

Edited by shilpa17.ram