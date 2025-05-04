"Can’t throw in game" - NFL fans react to Jalen Milroe's impressive outing in Seahawks' rookie minicamp

NFL fans offered mixed reactions after the Seattle Seahawks shared the first footage of rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe throwing passes during the team's minicamp on Saturday. The video, posted to the Seahawks' official X account, showcased the former Alabama signal-caller's arm talent that made him a third-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft.

Jalen Milroe finished third all-time in Alabama program history for average yards per game (199.8), behind only Bryce Young and Tua Tagovailoa.

The social media responses to Milroe's practice footage highlighted the polarizing opinions surrounding his potential:

One fan commented: "Darnold will be fine, Milroe can't throw in game."

Another critic added: "Ball patting and barely throwing! This is a bad example."

One cautious observer noted: "Wait until the pressure is on."

More fan reactions came in:

Another fan commented: "He is throwing regular passes. Ba ha. Baller though."

Another added: "Lol, nope."

Another fan said: "I really like Milroe but curious to see if his skills translate to NFL wins."

The Seahawks selected Milroe with the 92nd pick, making him the fourth quarterback taken in the draft. He landed in Seattle after Sam Darnold joined the organization on a free-agent deal earlier this offseason.

The quarterback from Alabama threw for 2,844 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his final season with the Crimson Tide. He also added 726 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

Seahawks implementing VR technology to accelerate Jalen Milroe's development

NFL draft - Source: Imagn

The Seahawks organization isn't leaving his development to chance. Seattle plans to utilize virtual reality (VR) technology to help Jalen Milroe improve his processing speed and decision-making. This is the same approach that helped Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels last season.

"Me and my new head coach, we talked about doing that," Jalen Milroe revealed at the Seahawks rookie minicamp on Friday. "From now until Game 1, I'm going to utilize that."

Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury previously explained the benefits, as per Sports Illustrated:

"It's a unique technology, and it's definitely for the quarterbacks. I think it is more effective than them just watching the film. They're going through their reads, they're going through their progressions, they're seeing it."

Beyond VR training, Jalen Milroe has enlisted quarterback tutor Jordan Palmer, who has worked with NFL stars like Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow.

Seahawks enter year two under head coach Mike Macdonald, who led the team to a 10-7 record in his first season.

