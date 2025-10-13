"Can't treat Dillon Gabriel like a bum": Emmanuel Acho pumps brakes on Shedeur Sanders QB1 train after Browns rookie struggles vs. Steelers

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel got schooled by Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. The Steelers welcomed the Browns to Acrisure Stadium for one of the NFL's most historic divisional rivalries, and the Browns were run right back out of town.Gabriel never kept pace with Rodgers's play, and Cleveland went home with a 23-9 defeat. Fans of Shedeur Sanders and critics naturally poured in, calling for Gabriel to be benched for the Colorado alum.However, NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho came to Gabriel's defense on the latest episode of &quot;Speakeasy&quot; when his co-host asked whether it's time to start Sanders.&quot;It isn't Shedeur time yet because you have to treat Dillion Gabriel like a rookie,&quot; he said in an X clip on Sunday. &quot;You can't treat Dillon Gabriel like a bum. You have to treat him like a rookie.&quot;He also highlighted the Browns' general shortcomings on offense, saying:&quot;With that being said, the Browns' offense has to eventually do something. The longest play today was only 18 yards. That's not enough to do anything substantial in the National Football League. No touchdowns, no interceptions. Fifty-two pass attempts, though, and you only have 221 yards. He's just out there stomping grass and kicking up dust.&quot;Emmanuel Acho compares Dillon Gabriel's rookie season to that of other QBsEmmanuel Acho emphasized that fans and critics must treat Dillon Gabriel like a rookie, underscoring the performances of other rookies this year.&quot;We gotta treat him like a rookie,&quot; he said in the same clip. &quot;Cam Ward is 1-5, if I'm not mistaken, and he was the No. 1 overall pick. And his offense doesn't have talent, either. Jaxson Dart, one game, looked great. Week 2, lost against the Saints. By Week 3, he had a dominant performance against the Eagles.&quot;He highlighted how Gabriel's rookie season is looking very similar to theirs.&quot;Dillon Gabriel looked good against the Vikings,&quot; he continued. &quot;Week 2, bad against the Steelers. Who knows what's gonna happen in Week 3? We have to treat Dillon Gabriel like a rookie. We can't treat Dillon Gabriel like someone we're trying to move off of immediately ... When you move off of Dillon Gabriel, you need to know he's not good enough and that Shedeur Sanders is the guy, period.&quot;If Gabriel is given the start in Week 7, he'll look to redeem himself versus the Miami Dolphins.