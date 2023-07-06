"Can't wait till you start dating" - Fans want Joe Burrow to link up with Kim Kardashian after dropping Hamptons party fit

Joe Burrow has ample time on his hands as the Cincinnati Bengals training camp is still a few weeks away. In the meantime, he decided to attend Michael Rubin's White Party on Monday night.

The Fanatics owner organized the biggest party of the year and invited some of the most popular faces in the world. Stars like Jay Z, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Brady, OBJ, etc., were invited to the party.

Amongst them was Burrow, who was seen in numerous pictures, especially one where Rubin posted a picture of a toast with Brady, Burrow, and Beckham. Along with them, he was also seen hanging out with Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

Image Credit: Michael Rubin's Instagram

Burrow looked stylish as always and posted a series of pictures with star athletes on his official Instagram account. Fans showered him with compliments, and some expressed their surprise over him as he clicked pictures with Odell Beckham Jr. However, many fans wanted to know if we would ever consider dating the makeup mogul, Kim Kardashian.

This is how they reacted:

While some fans wanted Joe to date a Kardashian, many complimented his sense of style.

Even Odell Beckham Jr. could not stop himself from complimenting Burrow.

Even though Burrow and Kardashian would make a bombshell of a couple, the starting Bengals quarterback is already in a relationship.

Who is the girlfriend of Joe Burrow?

Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher started dating even before the quarterback led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl. They go way back and were college sweethearts at Ohio State University. Although he transferred to Louisiana State University before Holzmacher's graduation, the two maintained a long-distance relationship.

When Joe Burrow transferred to LSU, she posted a photo on her Instagram account of her and Burrow. She celebrated her boyfriend's LSU win and wrote:

"when you fangirl your own boyfriend"

She graduated in 2019, the same year her boyfriend won the national championship with LSU and the Heisman Trophy. She went on to work as a senior process specialist and analyst at Kroger.

Holzmacher regularly attends Burrow's games and shares several snaps from the stands. She also openly supported him when the Bengals won the AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills last season.

