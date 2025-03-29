"Can’t wait to watch the 24-25 Super Bowl highlights": NFL fans react as ESPN announces original series on Kansas City Chiefs

On Friday, ESPN announced that a six-part docuseries chronicling the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 season was under development. The original series will showcase how the franchise was close to achieving a historic three-peat, along with the highs and lows from last season.

However, fans didn't take long to mock the Chiefs, who suffered a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 59.

"Can’t wait to watch the 24-25 Super Bowl highlights!" one tweeted.

"Ima fast forward to the last chapter," another added.

"Cant wait to watch them lose in the super bowl again," a fan commented.

Fans continued to aim shots at the Chiefs in different ways.

"It’s almost like they had a script they were following or something," one tweeted.

"Storied history? I understand the Cheifs early history is important with Nell and Lanier. And this recent run has been amazing. But in between that is years of what? A few great players? Idk I’ll still watch it," a fan added.

"It will be so good when the documentary covers the Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl win…..oh wait, a user wrote.

Although the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl at the final hurdle, they had a strong run in 2024, winning the AFC West. Patrick Mahomes and Co. also clinched the top seed in the conference and beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game.

However, a three-peat of Super Bowls would have put Kansas City on the brink of being one of the greatest dynasties across all sports.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes begins offseason training after heartbreak of losing Super Bowl 59

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LIX - Source: Getty

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been getting himself in shape just before the team's offseason program begins next month. The three-time Super Bowl winner posted a video on Instagram on March 14, showing himself indulging in a series of workouts.

Last week, Mahomes uploaded another video of himself working on his physique in the gym. The iconic Kansas City signal-caller appears determined to put the heartbreak of Super Bowl 59 behind him to be best prepared for the 2025 season.

