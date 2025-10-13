"Can't win when HC doesn't enforce discipline": 2x Patriots SB champ calls for Mike McDaniel's firing after Tua Tagovailoa's comments

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has come under further pressure after his team fell to a 29-27 loss to the LA Chargers in Week 6 of the season on Sunday. After the game, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa called out his teammates who either failed to attend players-only meetings or were late for such conversations in recent weeks, seemingly blaming them for the team's poor run.

When former New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison caught wind of Tagovailoa's comments, he slammed the Dolphins QB.

"I hate it, I absolutely hate it," Harrison said of Tagovailoa's post-game press conference on "NFL on NBC" on Sunday (0:14). "I was just irritated sitting here and watching it, 'cause that's something that doesn't need to be said in a public forum. That's something you say in front of your teammates."

Harrison, a two-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots, also called for the Dolphins to fire McDaniel for failing to control his players.

"This is why they (Dolphins) need a new coach," Harrison said (1:14). "This is why they need a coaching change. And I'm never screaming for somebody's job, but, at the end of the day, you can't win like that. You can't win when you're coach doesn't enforce discipline."

The Dolphins have already lost five games this season. Their only win came in Week 4 against the New York Jets, who are still the only winless team in the league.

Mike McDaniel's Miami Dolphins will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season

NFL: Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel's Dolphins will travel to face the Cleveland Browns (1-5) in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns have an identical record to the Dolphins. Cleveland's only win came in Week 3, against the Green Bay Packers.

If the Dolphins fail to get a win over the Browns, it could potentially end their chances of making the playoffs.

