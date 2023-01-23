"Can't win with him"- Ex-Packers WR blasts Dak Prescott after Cowboys' humiliating playoffs exit

Dak Prescott came up short for the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL Playoffs again. Just like last year, he was defeated by the San Francisco 49ers, ending the Cowboys' hopes of making their first Super Bowl appearance in nearly 30 years. Despite throwing two interceptions during the game, he had a chance to even the score at the end, but failed to convert on the opportunity.

Prescott has deservedly received plenty of criticism for his performance in the fallout from the loss to the 49ers. One of the many media personalities to blast him for another letdown is former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings.

He appeared on The Carton Show on Monday morning to give his take on Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' pursuit of a future Super Bowl ring. Here's what Jennings had to say when asked by host Craig Carton what he learned about Prescott from the game:

"You can't win with him. Can't win with him. He implodes. You can't be that. You can't implode at the most important times in your franchise and career. They were scared to kick. Dak's throwing picks. I mean, the team hasn't won since '96, like what else do you want?"

Interceptions have been an alarming trend for Dak Prescott during the 2022 NFL season. He led the NFL with 15 interceptions during the regular season, despite missing five games with an injury. He averaged 1.25 interceptions per game in his 12 starts this year and added two more during the loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round, adding to his disappointing postseason career.

Dak Prescott's struggles during the NFL Playoffs

Dak Prescott has been statistically mediocre during his career in the NFL Playoffs. In six games, he has completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,559 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

While the numbers show that his performances haven't been terrible, they surely won't jump off the page as impressive either. What's more important is the lack of team success in the postseason.

Prescott has a 2-4 record in his six career playoff starts. He was outdueled by Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers during his first playoff game of the 2016 NFL season, before earning his first postseason victory against the Seattle Seahawks in his second attempt in the 2018 NFL playoffs. He lost his next game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dak Prescott didn't return to the playoffs again for three years before the 2021 NFL season. He lost his first game against the San Francisco 49ers. He returned again for the 2022 NFL season and earned a victory against the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before being eliminated again by the 49ers.

