“Can’t be worse than Tom Brady”- NFL fans have their say on J.J. Watt’s new role in broadcasting for next season

On Wednesday, CBS Sports announced that legendary NFL player J.J. Watt is primed for a commentary role next season.

Ad

CBS' official X profile broke the news that Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award winner and Houston Texans Ring of Honor member, would be joining a broadcast team with play-by-play commentator Ian Eagle.

"JJ Watt Named NFL ON CBS Game Analyst; Will Call Games with Ian Eagle Beginning with the 2025-26 Season."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In response, some NFL fans noted how they were excited to see Watt in his new role, with a few highlighting how there was no way Watt could be worse than FOX game analyst Tom Brady.

"That’s awesome. He brings a great perspective to the game." one fan wrote.

"CBS now has Romo AND Watt?!! 🤩." one fan said.

"Can’t be worse than Tom Brady." one fan wrote on Reddit.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, there were some fans who questioned where former CBS game analyst Charles Davis would be going, and who would be filling Watt's previous studio role.

"What about Charles Davis?" one fan asked.

"and Charles Davies? What happens to him?" one fan wrote.

"So who will replace JJ in the studio?" one person asked.

Where Is Charles Davis Going?

At this time, it is unclear who will be filling Watt's previous studio role for CBS. However, CBS Sports announced on Wednesday that Davis would be transitioning from the National Football League to college football beginning in the 2025 CFB season.

Ad

CBS Sports revealed that longtime lead college football game analyst Gary Danielson will be retiring after the 2025 campaign, with Davis filling the role thereafter.

The social media post indicates that Watt and Eagle will begin their commentary work together starting from the 2025-26 NFL season. As a result, it is still unclear what Davis' exact role will be for the upcoming college football and National Football League season.

In his short media career since retiring from the NFL, Watt has shown to be extremely personable, relatable, and interesting in interviews and in the CBS studio, something that clearly has fans excited for when he moves into the commentary booth next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.