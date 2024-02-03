Can Taylor Swift fly from Tokyo to Las Vegas in time for Super Bowl? Embassy of Japan gives clarity on singer's chances

The Kansas City Chiefs booked their ticket to Super Bowl 2024 where Travis Kelce and Co. will lock horns with the San Francisco 49ers. The all-important big game is scheduled to take on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium, with kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

There's been plenty of speculation about whether Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, can make it to the Super Bowl in time. The pop music icon will begin her busy Eras Tour trip to Tokyo, Japan, next week and her final show in the country will end on Saturday, Feb. 10, giving her just one day to reach Vegas.

Nonetheless, the Embassy of Japan cleared up the confusion around Swift's journey back to the U.S. and confirmed that the 12-time Grammy winner should comfortably be able to make it back in time for the NFL postseason finale, if she leaves soon after her concert ends. In a statement, the Embassy of Japan said:

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins."

Swift has become a key element of the NFL this season. The pop music icon has been to several Chiefs games, home and away, to support Kelce. The two also shared a lovely moment at the MT&T field after Kansas City beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC title game.

While there are no confirmed reports of Swift's travel plan following her final show in Japan, she is expected to be in attendance to watch the Chiefs take on the 49ers in Las Vegas.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024? TV schedule and live stream details for Chiefs vs. 49ers

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will host the Super Bowl this year

The Super Bowl 2024 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the event on Paramount+ and Fubo TV.

Game : Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Stadium : Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Date : Sunday, Feb.11

: Sunday, Feb.11 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Streaming: Paramount+ and Fubo TV

Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) will be in the booth for the Chiefs-49ers contest on CBS. Tracy Wolfson will report on the matchup from the sidelines.