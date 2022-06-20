"Can tell you never played sports" - NFL player trolls reporter for weird take after NBA finals

NFL star Patrick Queen took to social media to talk about a reporter who had an interesting take following the conclusion of this year’s NBA Finals. The Baltimore Ravens linebacker shared a tweet by Michael Hurley of CBS Boston News regarding the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics by a score of 103-90 in Game Six to take the series 4-2. Hurley shared his thoughts about a moment that took place following the game in a tweet, saying:

“The NBA is weird because Draymond and Grant Williams jawed back and forth all series like they were going to kill each other. Then afterwards Draymond encourages Williams and says the Celtics will be back in the Finals, 'no doubt about it.'”

In response to Hurley's quote, Queen tweeted, saying:

“Can tell you never played sports. At least not competitively.”

After Golden State defeated Boston on the latter's home floor in Game Six, Warriors star Draymond Green spoke to Celtics power forward Grant Williams. Williams was asked by reporters after the loss what Green told him after the game. He responded, stating:

“He basically just said 'You’ll be back and when you get back don’t allow the opportunity to slip again.'”

Both Green and Williams went back and forth throughout the NBA Finals. In Game Two of the series, the Warriors power forward got a technical foul after running into Williams in the first quarter of the game. It was later followed by some trash talk between both players.

The following game, Green entered a brief scuffle with Williams in the second quarter. The latter was called for a foul on an illegal screen on Green. The Warriors star hit the floor and had some words for the Celtics power forward as he got up.

The win by Golden State marked their fourth championship victory in eight years.

Patrick Queen and His NFL Career

Queen was drafted by the Ravens in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU. In his rookie season in the NFL, he had three sacks, two forced fumbles, and 106 combined tackles. The linebacker finished third in the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in the 2020 season.

Last season, Queen played in all 17 games for Baltimore and recorded 98 combined tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. We’ll see what the 22-year-old can do in his third NFL season in 2022.

