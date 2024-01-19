Can the Texans beat the Ravens? Exploring predictions and odds for AFC Divisional showdown 

The Houston Texans are set to go on the road to play the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in the AFC Divisional round. Houston won the AFC South and upset the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round to advance to the AFC Divisional against the No. 1 seed Ravens.

The Texans, are once again the betting underdogs, but can they pull off another upset?

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens odds

The Baltimore Ravens are -9.5 point favorites to defeat the Houston Texans on Saturday, while are sizeable -425 favorites. This implies an 81% chance of winning the game, which is set to kickoff on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Baltimore is the rightful favorite in this game as the Ravens were the AFC's No. 1 seed and as a home favorite this season went 6-2. Houston, meanwhile, were 3-2 as road underdogs this season, but C.J. Stroud's numbers were much worse on the road.

Stroud threw nine fewer touchdowns and 864 fewer passing yards on the road than at home this season, but he did play one more home game. That includes a 25-9 blowout loss to the Ravens on the road in Week 1.

Despite Baltimore already blowing the Texans out, the Ravens believe Stroud is a much different QB than he was in Week 1.

"I feel like they're a whole different team. C.J.'s a whole different QB," Ravens edge rusher Odafe Oweh told the media. "I feel like we matured him and he's been balling ever since. I have a lot of respect for him. In the playoffs, obviously people play harder. So we have to come with a different energy as well."

Although the Ravens think Stroud is a much different quarterback, most people are picking Baltimore to get the win. Both ESPN predictors have the Ravens winning, while The Athletic, and Pro Football Network all have Baltimore getting the win.

Texans vs. Ravens playoff history

The Texans and Ravens' only playoff meeting happened during the 2011 season when Baltimore defeated Houston 20-13 in the Divisional round. Meanwhile, the Texans are also winless in seven games in Baltimore.

While all signs point to the Ravens getting the win, the postseason is a strange place and the Texans will be confident they can upset the odds. If they can give Stroud time, he can find Nico Collins deep, as has been a theme this season.

The winner of the Texans-Ravens game on Saturday will face the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game on Sunday night in the AFC Championship game.

