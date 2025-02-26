"Cancel the season; it's over"- Eagles joining Myles Garrett sweepstakes draws eyebrow-raising comments from ex-NFL CB

Myles Garrett has been wanting a trade out of the Cleveland Browns for quite some time, and teams left and right have been linked to him. But for Domonique Foxworth, should the Philadelphia Eagles acquire him, the 2025 season may already be decided in their favor.

Speaking on Tuesday's episode of ESPN's Get Up, the former cornerback-turned-analyst said (segment begins at 07:47):

"Cancel the season; it's over! He's that good of a player, and they're that good of a team. If I were anybody else in the league, I would pay Myles Garrett to sit out. Like, I'd hire Myles Garrett to be on my staff as a coach and pay him $50 million a year... just so that I wouldn't have to play against him."

He continued:

"We saw the way their defensive line was dominating throughout the playoffs. You put quite possibly the best defensive lineman in the league on that team, it gets real scary, real quick."

Eagles GM Howie Roseman gives mixed reactions on trading for Myles Garrett

As mentioned before, a Myles Garrett-Eagles collaboration may represent the worst nightmare for offenses around the league. But Howie Roseman is unsure if he can execute that trade.

Addressing reporters on the podium during Draft Combine week, he said:

"I'm not going to talk about anyone under contract with another team, but I think that one thing that I can promise our fans is that there will not be a player that's available that we won't study, that we won't look at and see if he can help the team. Sometimes those opportunities work... sometimes they don't."

But once he left the stage, he was slightly more pessimistic - more particularly about how it would affect their future:

"Anytime that you’re talking about giving up a high pick and a lot of money for a player, it’s also got to fit where you are as a team, where you are from a cap perspective, all those things have to match up."

He continued:

"There’s a lot of attractive items out there, and we spend a lot of time talking about every position and every good player, and we’re selfish. We want everyone, but at the end of the day, it’s just not the position we’re in right now."

Garrett is set to earn $1.25 million in base salary in 2025. Including an $18.5-million bonus, he will count $19.7 million against the Browns' salary cap.

