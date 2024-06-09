Candace Owens takes issue with Jason Kelce's take on Chiefs K Harrison Butker's speech

Candace Owens is known for making controversial yet unapologetic opinions, and Jason Kelce has now drew her ire. Harrison Butker, who found himself in controversy for alluding to women's preference for being "homemakers" in his commencement speech last month, has received support from Owens.

Turning Point USA released Candace Owens' speech at its Young Women's Leadership Summit on June 8 in which she could be seen supporting Harrison Butker's homemaker comment. Not just support, Owens also took shots at Jason Kelce, who shared disagreement with Butker's comment.

"I just thought to myself, 'Jason Kelce, what do you not agree with specifically? What is it that he said that you don't agree with?' And then people came at him and were like, 'Hey man, like your wife is a homemaker. That's literally what your wife does,' and he totally recoiled to the phrase 'homemaker.'” (0:53)

Post the Butker controversy, Jason and Travis Kelce talked about it on the New Heights podcast episode released on June 24. Jason didn't seem impressed with the kicker's comments.

"I've had so many people ask me, 'What would you do if your daughters had to sit there and listen to somebody tell them after they just earned a degree that they should just go to a line to be homemakers? And I would say if my daughters listen to anybody tell them what to do — that they should be homemakers — then I failed as a dad," Jason said.

Jason's opinion went viral, and fans came forward and started trolling him by referencing his wife as a homemaker. The former NFL center took to Twitter and replied to a fan criticizing his opinion while taking a stand for his wife, Kylie Kelce.

Jason Kelce took a stand for wife Kylie Kelce post comment on Harrison Butker

Jason Kelce replied to one user who claimed that Kylie Kelce is a homemaker, but despite that, Jason 'can't support Harrison Butker.' The user called Jason a hypocrite, and that's when Kelce took things into his own hands.

"I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife. I think of her as a mother. She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can. Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily," Jason said in his tweet.

"If being a homemaker works for some, and that’s what they want, then hell yea, that’s awesome, more power to you. I want to be clear, I’m not downplaying that at all, but that is not our family dynamic," he concluded his take.

Moreover, Jason Kelce also revealed during the New Heights episode that his wife wasn’t impressed with Butker’s comment either.