Candace Owens takes issue with Jason Kelce's take on Chiefs K Harrison Butker's speech

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Candace Owens takes issue with Jason Kelce's take on Chiefs K Harrison Butker's speech

Candace Owens takes issue with Jason Kelce's take on Chiefs K Harrison Butker's speech

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 09, 2024 08:42 GMT
Candace Owens takes issue with Jason Kelce
Candace Owens with Jason Kelce and Harrison Butker's speech (Image Source: Candace Owens/Instagram Jason Kelce/Instagram and Harrison Butker/Instagram

Candace Owens is known for making controversial yet unapologetic opinions, and Jason Kelce has now drew her ire. Harrison Butker, who found himself in controversy for alluding to women's preference for being "homemakers" in his commencement speech last month, has received support from Owens.

Turning Point USA released Candace Owens' speech at its Young Women's Leadership Summit on June 8 in which she could be seen supporting Harrison Butker's homemaker comment. Not just support, Owens also took shots at Jason Kelce, who shared disagreement with Butker's comment.

"I just thought to myself, 'Jason Kelce, what do you not agree with specifically? What is it that he said that you don't agree with?' And then people came at him and were like, 'Hey man, like your wife is a homemaker. That's literally what your wife does,' and he totally recoiled to the phrase 'homemaker.'” (0:53)
also-read-trending Trending

youtube-cover

Post the Butker controversy, Jason and Travis Kelce talked about it on the New Heights podcast episode released on June 24. Jason didn't seem impressed with the kicker's comments.

"I've had so many people ask me, 'What would you do if your daughters had to sit there and listen to somebody tell them after they just earned a degree that they should just go to a line to be homemakers? And I would say if my daughters listen to anybody tell them what to do — that they should be homemakers — then I failed as a dad," Jason said.

Jason's opinion went viral, and fans came forward and started trolling him by referencing his wife as a homemaker. The former NFL center took to Twitter and replied to a fan criticizing his opinion while taking a stand for his wife, Kylie Kelce.

Jason Kelce took a stand for wife Kylie Kelce post comment on Harrison Butker

Jason Kelce replied to one user who claimed that Kylie Kelce is a homemaker, but despite that, Jason 'can't support Harrison Butker.' The user called Jason a hypocrite, and that's when Kelce took things into his own hands.

"I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife. I think of her as a mother. She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can. Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily," Jason said in his tweet.
"If being a homemaker works for some, and that’s what they want, then hell yea, that’s awesome, more power to you. I want to be clear, I’m not downplaying that at all, but that is not our family dynamic," he concluded his take.

Moreover, Jason Kelce also revealed during the New Heights episode that his wife wasn’t impressed with Butker’s comment either.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी