  • "Cannot mention Aaron Rodgers' name in same sentence as Eli Manning": Ex-Packers WR takes issue with C.J. Stroud picking sides

"Cannot mention Aaron Rodgers' name in same sentence as Eli Manning": Ex-Packers WR takes issue with C.J. Stroud picking sides

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Jun 05, 2024 02:03 GMT
C.J. Stroud thinks Rodgers had a worse career than Eli
C.J. Stroud thinks Rodgers had a worse career than Eli

C.J. Stroud has attracted plenty of attention in the past couple of days after his appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast that aired on Sunday. The Houston Texans superstar stated that he would rather have Eli Manning's career instead of Aaron Rodgers, since Manning won more Super Bowls.

On Tuesday, however, a former teammate of Rodgers came to his defense. James Jones, a former NFL wide receiver who spent the biggest part of his career playing in Green Bay, said that, while Eli's career in the league was positive, there's no way Stroud can compare the two quarterbacks.

"Eli Manning was a good quarterback in our league, [but] you cannot mention Aaron Rodgers' name in the same sentence you mention Eli Manning's name. They're not even close as players. You're talking about a five-time All-Pro to zero. You're talking about a four-time MVP"
What to expect from C.J. Stroud in the 2024 season?

The Houston Texans quarterback is expected to take a leap forward and lead his team even further in the playoffs - but the AFC is loaded with great quarterbacks, and he needs to establish himself as one of the best players in order for Houston to even have a chance.

There aren't a lot of things that Stroud needs to improve in his fundamentals - perhaps just releasing the ball a little bit earlier on the routes. He's smart, he's accurate, he makes good decisions with the balls and he has enough mobility to evade sacks when pressured.

When will the Houston Texans start the 2024 season?

They'll start the regular season where they left off in 2023, again playing the Indianapolis Colts. This will be a mouth-watering matchup for both sides, especially with Anthony Richardson returning from injury after missing most of his rookie year.

Stroud and Richardson are set to battle for the AFC South for years to come, and the division is likely to stay between one of these two teams. However, first blood went Houston's way, and winning at the Lucas Oil Stadium would provide a massive advantage at the start of the season.

