"Cannot walk into these teams like he's MVP": Super Bowl champ sounds alarm for Aaron Rodgers as decline sets in

Aaron Rodgers is not the quarterback he once was, that much is clear. Former Rodgers teammate and ex-Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones said as much during his appearance on FS1's "The Facility" this morning.

Jones joined a panel discussing Rodgers' next steps considering the New York Jets are parting ways with the veteran signal-caller. Rodgers has been highly touted as one of, if not the best quarterback of his time throughout his playing career. However, in his past few seasons, Rodgers has experienced a drop off in his performance on the field.

The Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets in 2023. Unfortunately for both parties, Rodgers only saw four offensive snaps, as he was injured during his debut with the team, suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon. Rodgers missed the remainder of the season, returning this past year to play his first full year with the Jets squad.

Despite going as far as trading for former Packers favorite receiving threat Davante Adams, Rodgers' performance was not impactful. Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. With the Jets now opting to move on from the four-time NFL MVP, the question remains - who will scoop Rodgers up in 2025?

Wherever he goes, Jones is adamant that Rodgers can not walk into whatever team that may be, carrying himself as if he's still the same caliber of player that he once was.

"Aaron's never been in this situation. Aaron has been MVP, MVP, MVP, MVP—Super Bowl MVP... Eeverything Aaron Rodgers wants, Aaron Rodgers got. Aaron Rodgers has never been in this situation where—I ain't gonna say he's begging—but who want me? No, no, for real. He's never been in this situation.

"So Aaron Rodgers cannot walk into these teams like he's MVP Aaron Rodgers, you cannot. So when you go meet with the Vikings or you go meet with the Steelers, the mindset you have to have is: What y’all need? That's it. What y’all need?"

Speculation on where Aaron Rodgers may end up next

There are plenty of quarterback-needy teams in the league that could be considering vying for Rodgers' services. Teams such as the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and more are all in need of a quarterback for the 2025 season. Given Rodgers' experience and legacy, he'll likely have no issue finding a new home to play next season.

Aside from his declining performance on the field, some consider Rodgers to be a distraction off the field as well given some of his past controversies as it pertains to non-football-related comments he has made in the media. All things being considered, it will be interesting to see how all of this affects the 41-year-old as he attempts to continue his career.

