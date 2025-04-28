"CAPTAIN AMERICA!!": NFL fans get their jokes off as RB Chris Evans plans to participate in Broncos' rookie minicamp

NFL fans were making some jokes after the Denver Broncos invited running back Chris Evans to participate in rookie minicamp.

Evans was a sixth-round pick in 2021 out of Michigan by Cincinnati and appeared in 34 games before missing all of 2024. He was not re-signed by the Bengals and he will be going to the Broncos minicamp to try and earn a roster spot.

"CAPTAIN AMERICA !!," a fan wrote.

"Captain Americas trying out for the Broncos. Nice," a fan wrote.

Of course, Captain America's name in the movies is Chris Evans, which is why NFL fans were cracking jokes.

"He must love football, if he is humble enough to accept a tryout at a rookie minicamp after having played for three NFL seasons and been through four NFL training camps. In the tape I have seen of Evans, he looks like a do-it all RB and special teams player," a fan wrote.

"Honestly forgot hes off the team, honestly made some plays when he got the opportunity. Rooting for you Chris!," a fan added.

Evans is looking to make the Broncos roster after playing three years in Cincinnati.

"Good luck to Chris Evans, still believe in him," a fan wrote.

"Best of luck! Love seeing Indy kids win!," another fan added.

Evans has rushed for 89 yards on 34 carries over three years while adding 188 receiving yards and 3 receiving touchdowns.

Broncos add a running back in the draft

Denver struggled to run the ball last season, so the Broncos used a Day 2 pick on a running back.

The Broncos selected RJ Harvey in the second round out of UCF as Denver head coach Sean Payton was blown away by his skills and thinks he's similar to Ashton Jeanty.

"In the early part of this process, everyone had seen the skill set of Jeanty. He’s a fabulous player and then, if that’s unrealistic, which obviously, where he was selected [it was]. Where are we falling in love with somebody?" Payton said, via SI.

Payton also says Harvey was someone the Broncos circled throughout the draft process as they fell in love with him.

"Harvey—[he] was kind of our pet cat throughout the process. His running style, he’s dynamic, really good vision, really good instincts, really good contact balance, highly explosive. We thought maybe he had the best vision in the draft. You see the plus-10s, I think he leads everyone with plus-10 runs. Home run ability," Payton added.

The Broncos' running back room currently features Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson.

