Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has both at their happiest according to friends and family. One of Taylor Swift's closest friends, model Cara Delevingne, was recently asked about the singer's relationship with the tight end.

While attending the Las Vegas Grand Prix over the weekend, Delevingne told E! News that she is so happy that Swift is happy. She even said that there is something 'different' about their relationship and that she's always rooting for the singer.

"I’m so, so happy for her. There’s definitely something very different about them. I’m always rooting for my girl."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Cara Delevingne is just the latest of Taylor Swift's well-known friend group to show support for her new relationship. Model Gigi Hadid and actress Selena Gomez have both recently said how they feel about Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship.

Travis Kelce said Taylor Swift is unlike anyone he's ever dated

Travis Kelce recently opened up about his budding romance with Taylor Swift. In the December issue of The Wall Street Journal Magazine, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end gave some insight into their lives.

When asked how he was able to meet Swift after failing to do so at her concert, he revealed he had some playing 'cupid' that helped him out. He also went on to say that he has never dated anyone like Taylor Swift.

"Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them…. I've never dealt with it. But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it…. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

Travis Kelce credited Swift's ability to ignore the bright lights and cameras that come with being the biggest pop star in the world. He said the way that she handles herself and still is able to have a 'normal' life despite the attention is incredible and that he learns so much from her every day.

Swift wasn't in attendance at Monday's primetime showdown between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. She was still in Brazil on the latest leg of "The Eras" tour, performing on Monday night after her concert on Saturday night was postponed due to extreme heat.