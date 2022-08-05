Who is James Saxon? Cardinals RB coach arrested for allegedly assaulting minor 

Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon is facing domestic battery charges stemming from an incident earlier this year in May. He was charged in Indianapolis with two counts of assault, including a level 6 felony for allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16 years.

Saxon was an NFL player for over eight years and played for three teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, and Philadelphia Eagles. More recently, he's been an assistant coach for 23 years and was hired by head coach Kliff Kingsbury in February 2019.

According to reports, Saxon was visiting a woman in the Indianapolis area on May 7 when they got into an argument at a local Costco. Things took a turn for the worse from there as, according to the woman, he proceeded to push her with his forearm which caused her to fall backwards into a garage door.

All of this allegedly happened in front of the woman's two young kids. He then reportedly screamed, "You got your gun? You might as well just shoot me now!" according to the woman.

Cardinals aware of coach's alleged assault case, yet allowed him to continue participation in training camp

The Cardinals allowed Saxon to continue coaching when they started their training camp on July 26. They issued a statement regarding him on Thursday, stating:

"We were made aware of this incident in May. At that time, we also alerted the NFL as required and it is currently under review pursuant to League policies.”

The coach's attorney, Carman Malone, said that she will vigorously defend her client but declined to comment otherwise.

Initially, a warrant had been issued for his arrest in May, but was recalled in June. He also had a restraining order and a GPS monitoring device fitted on him, both of which were subsequently removed, according to court records.

August 25 is a probable trial date for him as he potentially faces up to two-and-a-half years in prison, along with a $10,000 fine for the level 6 felony charge. He also faces a one year sentence and $5,000 fine for the other charge, a class A misdemeanor.

