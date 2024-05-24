Marvin Harrison Jr. has massive expectations set for him, and they come with a similarly sized amount of money. His rookie contract with the Arizona Cardinals caught the eye of football fans.

On Thursday, the fourth overall pick of the 2024 Draft signed a four-year, $35.3 million contract with the Cardinals.

He said:

"It's my first job. Ever since I got here I've been telling people I'm going to work -- it's not practice anymore."

The entire amount is guaranteed and also includes a clause that allows his jerseys to be sold, even though he has yet to sign the NFLPA's licensing agreement amidst a legal battle with Fanatics over an alleged breach of a contract that he signed in May last year when he was approaching his final collegiate season.

The development shocked fans:

"Will that be enough for the Fanatics Lawsuit?" one asked.

"Be smart with that money", yet another's advice came.

Harrison is the highest-drafted player so far to sign his rookie deal. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye are yet to receive theirs at the time of writing.

Marvin Harrison Jr. expresses excitement at contributing to Cardinals

The Cardinals hope for one and only one thing in the Marvin Harrison Jr. era: success. After spending two seasons without a top-tier receiving threat, they now have a potential dominator who can command games.

The former Ohio State Buckeye sees this as an opportunity to repay the faith his teammates are putting in him:

"All the guys around, offense and defense, have done a great job welcoming me. I'm excited to go out there, earn the trust of my teammates, and earn a role any way I can."

The interesting about Harrison is that, unlike most prospects, he skipped the Combine, instead electing to do actual football drills elsewhere. And according to him, that has elevated his form heading into the preseason:

"I like where I'm at going into the offseason and going into training camp (in July). Hopefully you see some good things in September."

His signing has not been the only recent major development in the wide receiver room in Glendale. Last week, veteran Zay Jones joined for one year after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The two will potentially replace Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore, who departed in free agency and via trade, respectively.