  • Cardinals HC highlights one issue with Marvin Harrison Jr, pushes WR to be smarter during training

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Jun 03, 2024 23:34 GMT
2024 NFL Draft - Round 1
Marvin Harrison Jr. is working perhaps a little bit more than he should

Marvin Harrison Jr. was one of the hottest prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it was no surprise to see that he was the first non-quarterback taken in this year's recruitment. With his sheer quality, Harrison can be a superstar in the league for years in the making, and the Arizona Cardinals were happy to have him.

However, becoming a professional involves much more than just being a great player. You're playing against the best, so taking care of your body is primordial. Just ask Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, who's excited to see Harrison's development, but wants him to be smart about his work:

While the training camp isn't even close to starting, being smart with your body is crucial. After all, durability is extremely important in the NFL, and the game is physical. If you push extra hard before you need to, the consequences will appear one way or another.

How good is Marvin Harrison Jr.?

Marvin Harrison Jr. may be the best player in the Draft regardless of position - quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye were always going to be drafted ahead of him due to positional value.

He's the son of legendary Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison, who made history playing with Peyton Manning. He has a high level of talent: good routes, hands, intelligence to find spaces, athleticism: it's all there.

His vertical speed and his ability to produce after reception are not elite, but they're far from being problems. Harrison is the kind of wide receiver who can make noise at the levels of Julio Jones or Ja'Marr Chase when they declared for the draft.

Arizona Cardinals first game: when will Marvin Harrison Jr. start his NFL career?

The first game of the upcoming season for Arizona will be on September 8, as they travel to Buffalo to play the Bills.

Things are set to look easier for Cardinals receivers in 2024, with Kyler Murray healthy for the full season and an improved roster overall. While they aren't expected to compete for the division, a surprise wild card berth isn't impossible either.

