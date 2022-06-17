Cardinals HC pressures front office to pay Kyler Murray record money

Kyler Murray may have Kliff Kingsbury to thank if the Arizona Cardinals quarterback soon becomes the highest-paid player in the franchise's history. Murray, who still does not have an extension beyond his current rookie-scale deal, could require it before training camp starts for him to be present.

Kingsbury pressed the Arizona front office in a mini-camp press conference on Wednesday afternoon:

"But I, just personally—I'm being selfish here—would love for him to be there the first day of training camp. We're about to make him, I'm sure, the highest-paid player in this franchise's history and so he understands what comes with that. The guys know what he can be at his best, and anytime we can get the whole band out there, things pick up."

Murray is making under $1 million for the 2022 season and has a $29.7 million quarterback franchise tag for the 2023 season. There is a good chance Murray would be getting paid that near-$30 million salary elsewhere if the Cardinals don't show him the money this offseason.

Why a Kyler Murray extension hasn't happened yet

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim let the world know why the franchise hasn't come to an agreement with Kyler Murray on a new extension this offseason.

On The Pat McAfee Show, Keim spoke of the different priorities he had to focus on this offseason but reiterated a desire to get something done:

"I just think it is a timing thing. Every quarterback that has done it before has done it from July to September. No different for us. I had to be prepared for the NFL draft, that requires a lot of hours of tape-watching. Free agency, at the same time. It's not easy. Your time is really taken up in a lot of different directions and you have to prioritize it. We know that he is under contract for another year and also the fifth-year option and he is our future. We feel that way strongly and I feel like we'll be able to get something done with summer."

Josh Weinfuss @joshweinfuss Kyler Murray went 5 for 5, including the money ball. Kyler Murray went 5 for 5, including the money ball. https://t.co/yJa306YiSG

The Cardinals likely don't want to rely on Colt McCoy this coming season, so completing an extension with Murray is the best way to ensure the franchise's security moving forward in 2022 and beyond.

They likely didn't trade for 'Hollywood' Brown just to let Murray get away in free agency or by a trade request from the quarterback.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Kyler Murray become the richest QB in the NFL? Yes No 0 votes so far