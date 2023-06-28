Colt McCoy and Kevin Durant are two of the most accomplished athletes in the history of the University of Texas Longhorns. The former won multiple awards as a quarterback, while the latter was America's best college player in his sole season in Austin.

Their careers actually intertwined at one point, but McCoy initially had no idea how prolific and dominant of a scorer Durant could be. Speaking to Green Light with Chris Long, the current Arizona Cardinal said:

"We lived on the same floor in the dorm room. KD came in, and he was just seven feet tall and kind of lanky... It's a bug campus, but we would see each other, eat at the same place. So you would see the basketball players play pick-up games and stuff, and everybody was like, 'Who's Kevin Durant? He's not from Texas; he came from way up North.'

That all changed when he saw Durant play in person:

"And so we kind of played games in the (recreational facility) and everybody had an idea, like, ''This guy's legit.' I remember the first home basketball game, our freshman year; we walk over to the (Frank) Erwin Center (former UT basketball arena), watch the game, he drops like 40 points or something, and everybody was like, 'This guy just scored 40 points?'"

What does Colt McCoy think of Kyler Murray, Jonathan Gannon?

Of course, Kevin Durant evolved into a two-time champion and multiple-time All-Star, which is more than Colt McCoy has achieved in the NFL. But stardom is not the 36-year-old quarterback's goal in Arizona; it is developing franchise face Kyler Murray alongside head coach Jonathan Gannon.

In the same interview with Chris Long, McCoy said about Gannon:

"I think what I love about Coach Gannon is like, he brings energy every day. And the staff that he hired... they're all young, but they're excited to be here. They have an answer every time I answer a question."

He also addressed his mentorship role with Murray:

"I know that he can, like, he can do some things that nobody else can do. When I think about playing the quarterback position, I'm like, if I'm gonna evaluate someone, the number one thing I'm putting on the chart is accuracy. Kyler's accuracy is insane, especially being a shorter guy...

"Now he's coming off injury, the challenge for us is, 'Hey, OK. This is an entirely new system... What's the best way to learn this?' Kyler... he's been in it for three years, I was in it for two years... He's done a really good job, the coaches have done a really good job."

