NFL Rumors: Kyler Murray tired of being portrayed as "scapegoat" for Cardinals' failures

Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray is seemingly tired of taking the blame for his team's woes.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortenson, Murray has had enough of being the the team's scapegoat. He and the Cardinals lost to the L.A. Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs this season, going down 34-11.

In that game, Kyler Murray struggled, throwing for 137 yards and 2 interceptions, one of which was a pick-6.

Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.

Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he's been framed as the scapegoat The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming:Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.

In the aftermath of the embarrassing loss, Murray got rid of all the information pertaining to the Cardinals on his Instagram account. This has led to speculation that the young quarterback wants out of Arizona.

Team officials, including head coach Kliff Kingsbury, reportedly may be looking for another quarterback.

Former Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said he doesn't know what's going on with Murray right now, but is hoping the latter eventually works things out with the team.

"I haven't talked to Kyler in a while but he looked good in the Pro Bowl, looked like he was having a great time, throwing touchdowns out there," he said last Tuesday. "I just hope everything works out the way both sides want it to work out. That's really what it's all about for me. I love Kyler, I love the Cardinals and I want the best for everybody."

Cardinals officials are keeping their fingers crossed that things will calm down with Murray soon.

Why Kyler Murray isn't the Cardinals biggest problem

Indianapolis Colts v Arizona Cardinals

While Kyler Murray seems to be taking the brunt of the blame for the Cardinals' problems, the real issue may be head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Kingsbury seems to have a bad habit of getting off to fast starts only to for the season to end on a whimper. as they did this year. Many in the NFL thought the head coach's job might have been in jeopardy, with talk that he could be replaced.

The 42 year old head coach ultimately survived, with the NFL's hiring cycle coming to an end recently. But it seems that both the team and the fans' attention has now turned to the poor play of Murray, especially at the end of the season.

Kyler Murray is going through it right now. I get it. It's not the best look as of right now BUT adversity is good for growth.



Kliff Kingsbury was hired to mold Kyler Murray into a start NFL QB on and off the field.



Kliff Kingsbury was hired to mold Kyler Murray into a start NFL QB on and off the field.

Although it isn't being said aloud, the general consensus is that Kingsbury may be looking at his final season as Cardinals head coach if he doesn't get his act together. Which also appears to be the case with Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

It will be interesting to see whether Murray and Kingsbury can silence the noise and go on to have a strong 2022 NFL season. But that all depends on whether the team and its head coach can get the best out of their franchise quarterback.

