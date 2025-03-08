Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson and his wife, Sophia Wilson, are getting ready to become parents. On March 8 shared why she has always dreamed of motherhood, making this moment especially meaningful for both.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Sophia posted a photo of her growing baby bump. She wrote,

“I’ve always wanted a little mini me, bestie. So blessed with this little life.”

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson’s expecting wife Sophia shares heartfelt reason why motherhood was always her calling (Source: Via IG/ sophiawilson)

On March 5, the couple shared the happy news on Instagram. She posted ultrasound pictures along with a sweet caption:

“Life just keeps getting sweeter.”

Sophia and Michael’s love story began at Stanford University in 2018.

After dating for six years, they got engaged in June 2024 and married in January 2025.

Sophia is also a talented soccer player. She has made a big name for herself in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT).

Michael Wilson’s wife Sophia called Cardinals WR "home"

For Michael Wilson's wife Sophia Wilson, Arizona Cardinals WR is home. She shared a sweet Instagram post with a selfie of them in Arizona, writing:

"Sometimes you just need to go home & home is you 🫶🏽."

Her message came just a month after Wilson was drafted into the NFL.

Throughout his football career, Sophia has always supported him.

When Wilson was selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, she posted a heartfelt message, saying:

"You did it, baby. Through the highs and especially the lows, you never stopped doing everything right. It hasn’t been easy, but it’s been worth it. I’m so proud of you ❤️."

She also shared pictures of them hugging and getting emotional as Michael got the call. He was chosen in the third round.

In his first season, Michael recorded 565 receiving yards and three touchdowns. In 2024, he built on that success with 548 yards and four touchdowns.

