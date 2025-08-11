"Career is probably over": NFL fans outraged after Chiefs S Deon Bush suffers season-ending Achilles injury

NFL fans are outraged after another player suffered a season-ending injury in preseason.

Bush was expected to be a depth safety for the Chiefs this season, but was competing for a starting job. However, during Kansas City Chiefs' first preseason game, Bush tore his Achilles.

"Deon was having a good [training] camp, too," Andy Reid said, via ESPN. "He's got to have surgery on it. It's too bad because he's been playing really well. He's a good kid."

The Chiefs were playing the Arizona Cardinals, and it was a non-contact injury as he fell to the grass. As Bush was competing for a roster spot, some fans believe that it could be a career-ender for him.

Justin "J-Man" Lawson @JustinJManLaws1 @MySportsUpdate That ain’t good for the Chiefs.

"Career is probably over," a fan wrote.

"There’s gotta be something up with these cleats or something, man how is someone tearing their Achilles every week all of a sudden," a fan added.

Bush signed a reserve/futures contract to return to the Chiefs in February.

❤️ for world @HopeLove_Faith @MySportsUpdate 💔 so sad, heal up quick goat 🙏 praying for you.

"That's too bad. All the guy does is come back to the Chiefs every year and make plays for them in their time of need," a fan wrote.

"So many ending season injuries and it’s only preseason wtf," a fan added.

Bush was part of the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl rosters in 2022 and 2023.

Warren Richardson @gen_warren @MySportsUpdate Ugh. When you hear Achilles' injury, you KNOW what's coming.

"Damm get well soon deon," a fan added.

"Prayers up to the Chicago Bears legend," a fan wrote.

Bush was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He began his career with the Chicago Bears before signing with the Chiefs.

Chiefs coach frustrated with preseason opener

Kansas City lost 20-17 in its preseason opener to the Arizona Cardinals.

After the loss, the Chiefs' coach, Andy Reid, was frustrated with the penalties the team took.

“There were some good things even though it didn’t come off that way, but the ones I thought played well when they were in, they were sharp,” Reid said. “After that was too sloppy, too many penalties going backwards when you shouldn’t be offensively and going forward with the penalties we had defensively.

“So, we’ve got to take care of that. … 10 penalties for 108 yards, that’s a good rushing day for a team. So, you can’t give that up with penalties.”

The Chiefs will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

