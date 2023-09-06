Carl Nassib career earnings: How much did former Raiders DE earn in 7-year NFL career?

Former Las Vegas Raiders defense end Carl Nassib earned $23,193,362 in his seven-year NFL career. The Penn State University alum was picked by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2016 Draft and played for three franchises.

Nassib earned $1,957,862 in his two seasons for Cleveland. He earned $3,985,500 in his three-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Finally, Nassib made $17,250,000 in his two-year spell with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Carl Nassib's career stats

The Cleveland Browns selected Carl Nassib with the 65th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Nassib joined the Browns after a superb college football career at Pennsylvania State University. Upon entering the Browns, Nassib became a backup defensive end for the franchise.

He recorded 20 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four pass deflections in 14 games. Nassib became a starter in his sophomore season and made a jump in all statistical categories. He ended the 2017 season with 31 tackles, three sacks and five pass deflections. The Browns waived him on Sept. 2, 2018.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers claimed Nassib off waivers the next day. He enjoyed a solid year with the Bucs, setting career highs in both sacks (6.5) and tackles for loss (12) in 2018. He featured in 29 games over two seasons with them before leaving Tampa Bay with a stat line of 63 combined tackles, 12.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Nassib's next stop was Las Vegas, joining the Las Vegas Raiders on Mar. 27, 2020. Nassib was a starter from day one in Las Vegas, putting up a 2020 stat line of 28 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception in 14 games. He posted similar stats in 2021, dropping 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 13 games. The Raiders released Nassib on Mar. 17, 2022.

After his release by the Raiders, Nassib re-joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2022 NFL season. He played 13 games for the Bucs, putting up 23 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and three pass deflections.

Carl Nassib net worth 2023

According to "The Sports Life," Carl Nassib has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Nassib's net worth comes from his NFL career earnings, sponsorships and investment moves.

Nassib enjoyed a seven-year NFL career, playing for the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders. His jersey was one of the best sellers in the football league in 2021.