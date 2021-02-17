Carolina Panthers release DT Kawann Short - Reports

ESPN is reporting that the Carolina Panthers have parted ways with defensive tackle Kawann Short. Short is a two-time NFL pro bowler and the best defensive player for the Panthers. Unfortunately for Short, he has only been able to play five games in the last two seasons.

Short has dealt with a shoulder injury that has required surgery twice, ending both his 2019 and 2020 NFL seasons. Short was heading into the final year of his contract with the Panthers and his ninth NFL season in 2021.

During his eight years with the Carolina Panthers, Kawann Short recorded 280 total tackles, 88 hits on the quarterback, 59 tackles for loss, and 32.5 sacks.

He will make other NFL franchises happy if he chooses to sign with them this off-season. The question is, which NFL franchises would be interested in signing Kawann Short?

Three potential destinations for Kawann Short in 2021

Panthers DT Kawann Short chases down QB Russell Wilson

Kawann Short recently turned 32 following back-to-back shoulder surgery. That could scare away some of the potential landing spots for the veteran defensive tackle. Three teams could look past the shoulder injuries and his age this off-season though.

Panthers are releasing two-time, Pro-Bowl DT Kawann Short today, per source. Teams in the market for DT help now have another strong option. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 16, 2021

Advertisement

#1 New York Giants

New York Giants defense celebrates after a huge stop

With the New York Giants potentially losing Leonard Williams, they will be in need of an anchor for their defensive front. If Williams decides to stay in New York, they should still pursue the former Panthers defensive tackle. The Giants do have to keep in mind that they need help in the wide receiver position as well though. They cannot afford to overspend on Kawann Short.

Kawann Short knocks Russell Wilson off his spot.



Luke Kuechly brings it home.



This is art.pic.twitter.com/ZRMM3JMOIi — John Ellis (@OnePantherPlace) February 16, 2021

#2 Dallas Cowboys

Advertisement

Dallas Cowboys need help all over their defense

The Dallas Cowboys are known to pick veteran defensive linemen, and Kawann Short may be the next person they sign for their struggling defensive front. They also seem to love signing former Carolina Panthers defensive linemen.

Dallas signed two of the Panthers' veteran defensive linemen last season in McCoy and Poe. Don't be surprised if Kawann Short is wearing a Cowboys jersey on Sundays in 2021.

#3 Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns are looking to upgrade their front seven

The Cleveland Browns are projected to be the top landing spot for former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt. Watt will give the Browns a second game-changing pass rusher on the edge.

Cleveland now has the opportunity to add another veteran to their defensive line that can impact the football game. If the Browns are able to add Kawann Short and J.J. Watt, fans could potentially see the franchise at the top of the defensive rankings in 2021.