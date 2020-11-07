All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has been out of action since the Carolina Panthers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. During that game against Tampa Bay, McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain.

McCaffrey is the centerpiece to the Carolina Panthers offense and they will be happy to finally have him back in Week 9 against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Panthers plan to activate RB Christian McCaffrey this weekend and he is expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2020

What the Carolina Panthers are getting back on offense

The Panthers will be regaining their main focal point on offense. McCaffrey is one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Last year, Christian McCaffrey became the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a single season. McCaffrey being back in the Carolina Panthers offense will be a major boost in production on the ground and through the air. It also gives quarterback Teddy Bridgewater another weapon to utilize.

Backup running back Mike Davis has performed better than expected for the Panthers offense. Davis has rushed for two touchdowns and has only lost one fumble since replacing McCaffrey. First-year head coach Matt Rhule stated that the Carolina Panthers plan to use both Christian McCaffrey and Mike Davis on Sunday against the Chiefs, when they'll need all the offensive playmaking they can get.

Will Christian McCaffrey be limited in his return?

The Panthers decided to activate Christian McCaffrey because he showed that he is back to his old self. Matt Rhule stated that McCaffrey looked like the old Christian. He said that McCaffrey looked faster than he did before the injury and that he looks like he recovered well from the ankle injury.

The @Panthers plan to activate RB Christian McCaffrey for Sunday's game vs the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/B61ccv6Jca — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 6, 2020

The Carolina Panthers are currently sitting at 3-4 in a competitive NFC South division. It would be smart for the Panthers to limit their franchise player. The Panthers signed McCaffrey to a huge deal and want to build around him. If they want to build around McCaffrey and keep him for awhile, they need him healthy.

Christian McCaffrey has already shown his importance to the Panthers football team this season. In his two games this season, McCaffrey has scored four rushing touchdowns. This doubles the touchdown total of Mike Davis.

This is why it's important for the Carolina Panthers to not only think of the present but the future as well. They have to evaluate their chances at making the playoffs and their chances of making a run in the playoffs. If they have any doubts of making the playoffs or making a run in the playoffs then Christian McCaffrey should be limited on Sunday and for the rest of the season.