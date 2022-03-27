What happened to Shi Smith? Panthers WR arrested on gun and drug charges

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith was taken into custody for supposedly carrying an illegal handgun and drug possession after police officers first pulled him over for speeding.

The Union County Sheriff's Office in the state of South Carolina states Smith went 16 to 24 miles per hour beyond the 55 miles per hour speed limit in his black Mercedes-Benz on the highway.

A deputy on their customary patrol pulled the receiver over at 11:22 a.m. and when the deputy walked up towards the Mercedes-Benz, he detected the smell of marijuana.

The 23-year-old's car was, after some time, searched, and he was taken in for unlawfully carrying of a handgun, possession of narcotics and speeding. Per the jail records, his bond was set at just over $6,000. He must make his first court appearance in Union County on the second day of the Panthers' four-day minicamp, which is June 14th.

A spokesperson for the Panthers stated that the team has been apprised of the charges and will have no further comment since it is an unresolved legal matter.

He was drafted by the Panthers in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of South Carolina. The receiver played in just six games for Carolina in the 2021 season, catching six passes for 104 yards receiving.

He had three receptions for 86 yards receiving in the Panthers’ Week 16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 season.

Shi Smith's career in college

Smith spent four years with the Gamecocks in college. In 2019, he finished fifth in the SEC in kickoff returns (12), kickoff return yards (263), and kickoff return yards per return (21.9). That year, he had 43 receptions, 489 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

In 2021, the receiver had 57 receptions, 663 yards receiving, and four touchdowns with South Carolina. He led the team in all three categories that year while finishing fifth in the SEC with his 57 receptions.

He finished his college career with the South Carolina Gamecocks with 174 receptions, 2,204 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns. The receiver is fourth in receptions, eighth in receiving yards, and top 15 in touchdown catches in the school’s history.

