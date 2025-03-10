Carson Wentz is “a name to watch" for Deshaun Watson’s Browns, NFL analyst claims

Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson have never played a snap together on the same team. With Watson still recovering from his Achilles injury, that pattern will continue into 2025.

However, if Wentz joins the team and Watson fully heals enough to play, there would be a date one could set on the calendar at some point for both to share a game-day roster at the same time.

That is, if NFL analyst Mike Florio's suggestion bears fruit. Speaking on Monday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," Florio suggested that the former Eagles sensation and backup to Patrick Mahomes could end up in Cleveland. Florio said (2:25)

"I heard a name that surprised me, and it will probably sadden Browns fans. Carson Wentz is a name to watch carefully. ... It makes sense because they got a cap nightmare that's still unfolding with Deshaun Watson. They're going to have cap consequences of the Myles Garrett deal.

"This is going to be about finding somebody who can pass the eyeball test and be cheap enough to justify it. I think that's the key. I think they might just put a number out there and say to seven or eight different [teams]. Here's the number, whoever calls back first and says, 'Yes,' gets it."

Of course, after watching Wentz's the Kansas City Chiefs lose 38-0 to the Denver Broncos in Week 18, the thought might not be the most exciting one for Browns fans. However, to his credit, Wentz was forced to play entirely with backups against Denver's starters in the game.

Carson Wentz offers one huge selling point

Carson Wentz at Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The quarterback might not have the same status as he did as an MVP contender in 2017, but he has a much more recent selling point. The former Philadelphia Eagles and Chiefs quarterback managed to go from Sean McVay in 2023 to Andy Reid in 2024.

If there was a quarterback who could be "fixed" or elevated back into starting form, spending a year under each of the two biggest offensive minds in the business, it is Carson Wentz.

Sam Darnold spent just one season under Kyle Shanahan and exploded under Kevin O'Connell. Wentz has had two seasons to fix his game. Will the Chiefs quarterback find his way further north to Cleveland?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.

