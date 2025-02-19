Carson Wentz drops eye-popping take on Nick Foles’ 2018 Super Bowl

All NFL players aspire to play in the Super Bowl, and Carson Wentz was close to doing so years ago. The Chiefs' backup quarterback was the Philadelphia Eagles starter in the 2017 season but had to watch from the sidelines as his team won the Super Bowl in 2018 against the New England Patriots.

Wentz was recently asked which QB in NFL history he would like to trade places with.

"I mean, I’m not gonna lie, I would love to trade places with Nick Foles and go win that Super Bowl back in the day," Wentz said on Tuesday, via Santino Maione on TikTok. "That would have been a pretty cool ending to that season."

Foles earned much of the spoils for the Eagles' Super Bowl upset over the New England Patriots, alongside then-coach Doug Pederson, with his touchdown reception on the famous "Philly Special."

Unfortunately for Wentz, he was sidelined after Week 14 of the 2017 season, leaving that game with a knee injury. Against the LA Rams, he threw for 291 yards with four touchdowns and an interception as Philadelphia won 43-35.

An MRI the next day revealed that Wentz had suffered a torn ACL, leaving the offense in the hands of Nick Foles.

Despite not finishing the season, Wentz was still selected to the Pro Bowl but he couldn’t participate as he was recovering from his surgery. He was 11-2 as a starter, throwing for a career-high 33 TD passes.

Carson Wentz has never been the same since his injury

The 2017 campaign was shaping up to be a breakout one for Carson Wentz until his injury. He had 3,296 passing yards with a passer rating of 101.9.

He missed the playoffs again the following season before finally getting to start a postseason game for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, putting up just nine points in a 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Since then, the former North Dakota State QB has bounced around the NFL, with unsuccessful stops in Indianapolis, Washington and LA as a member of the Rams. Last April, he signed to be Patrick Mahomes’ backup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was 0-1 as a starter for the Chiefs with just 12 completions on 19 attempts as Kansas City was shut out 38-0 by the Denver Broncos in its final game of the 2024 regular season.

