Carson Wentz would dearly love to play in the NFL. That is not a surprise, given it is what every footballer dreams of, especially someone like him who is on the outside looking in.

At the start of the season, once the rosters were fixed, it did not look likely that he would get a call because the starting and backup quarterback places were more or less finalized. Having a former second overall pick in the NFL Draft was always going to be a challenge for many teams, unless something wayward happened.

And something did happen. Aaron Rodgers, who was supposed to be the savior for the Jets franchise, tore his Achilles in the first drive of the season. He is now out for the year and they are reportedly on the lookout for a veteran quarterback. As a former Super Bowl winner, Carson Wentz certainly fits the bill.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Social media was abuzz linking his name the New York Jets and it seems the news reached him as well. He decided to make a pitch to return to the NFL but he took a distinctly novel approach to it.

Wentz has always been a keen hunter and that has attracted various views on his life choices. However, moving past that, shooting guns at unaware animals is not the same thing as throwing footballs to receivers in coverage. He chose to equate the two things, though.

He posted on Instagram,

"Throwin' darts in the woods while waiting to throw darts on Sundays."

It was accompanied with the picture of a buck he had apparently killed himself along with his hunting gear.

Expand Tweet

NFL fans unsure what to make of Carson Wentz's post

NFL fans were not too kind on the approach Carson Wentz was taking to get back into the league. Instead of making a positive case about his football skills, such as by posting a video of how he is working out and in game shape, the former Super Bowl-winner chose to brag about his hunting prowess.

It did not go unnoticed on X, formerly known as Twitter. Here are some of the best responses on the platform.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Will Carson Wentz be an upgrade on Zach Wilson?

Amid all the speculation, it is important to see if Carson Wentz should be considered over Zach Wilson, who is now the New York Jets starter. Since 2021, Wentz has thrown for 38 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 25 games.

Wilson, meanwhile, has thrown for 16 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in 23 games. So, while the former Washington Commanders quarterback might not be elite, he could be considered better than Jets' current starter.