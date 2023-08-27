Carson Wentz heading to Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs would not have been on anyone's bingo card after the Washington Commanders parted ways with the quarterback. But yet, here we are!

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said that the Chiefs have some interest in Wentz. When the news broke, fans had to give their thoughts on it.

With his starting days now over, Wentz's only shot at continuing his career in the NFL is as a backup, which is fine as players make a great living that way.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But one fan said that Wentz will never be good:

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

"Mid. He’s never gonna be good."

Expand Tweet

Other fans gave their thoughts on Carson Wentz potentially ending up on the current Super Bowl champions' roster:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It looks like not all fans are sold on Wentz's potential move to the Chiefs. It remains to be seen if the Kansas City organization sees a need to solidify its quarterback room with a veteran to sit behind Mahomes.

Carson Wentz's final stop to be with the Chiefs?

Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders

After being an MVP contender with the Philadelphia Eagles before his injury, Wentz looked every part of the high draft pick he was. But since then, it has been downhill.

After being moved on to the Indianapolis Colts after five years with the Eagles, Carson Wentz continued to have a tough time of it and, as such, only lasted one season with the Colts, who decided they had seen enough.

Wentz then went to the Washington Commanders, who thought he was their guy. As it turned out, he wasn't, as he split game time with Taylor Heinicke before again being moved on this offseason.

The Chiefs present an interesting option for Wentz, who is still without a team. Mahomes is the No. 1 guy, but having a suitable backup in case things go south with the starter is a good insurance policy.

Whether the Chiefs think Wentz is "the guy" is unknown, but there is interest, and it would make sense as he is a good low-risk backup who wouldn't cost much.

How it plays out will be interesting, but Wentz in a Chiefs uniform will take some getting used to.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #7) Which wide receiver holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single playoff game? (#6 Ans - Lawrence Taylor) Jerry Rice Terrell Owens Julio Jones Randy Moss 713 votes