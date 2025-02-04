Carson Wentz makes feelings known about fall out with Eagles ahead of Super Bowl LIX showdown

It is easy to forget that the Chiefs have not one but two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Carson Wentz, as they face the Eagles this coming Sunday in the championship game. The latter won a ring with Philadelphia after leading them to the playoffs in the regular season before an injury saw Nick Foles relieve him and lead them to the Lombardi Trophy in 2018.

His career has since taken a downward turn after he was first let go by the Eagles to be replaced by current starter Jalen Hurts and then bounced around the league with unsuccessful stints in Indianapolis, Washington, and Los Angeles. Kansas City has provided him a pathway back into the league as Patrick Mahomes' backup, but it is a far cry from the time he was the designated starter for a championship-winning team.

Trending

Carson Wentz was asked about that on the opening night of Super Bowl LIX, and he fondly reminisced about his time in Philadelphia. He acknowledged there is some hurt about the way it ended, especially during the COVID pandemic, but personal milestones are what he remembers from his time with the Eagles. He said,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Obviously, it was a tough ending, without a doubt. It was the COVID year, too, so everything about it was just weird the way it kind of unfolded. A lot of great memories. Buying my first house, getting married. Those are the things in life. I had my first kid when we were living in Philly. A lot of great memories, a lot of good times."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Chiefs' Carson Wentz not looking for revenge versus Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

Carson Wentz made it clear that winning the Super Bowl, albeit from the sidelines, was special and he retains friendships from his time in Philadelphia. He emphasized that there are no hard feelings or regrets, even though he wished his sojourn with the Eagles had ended differently. He continued,

"Winning the Super Bowl was amazing. A lot of memories and friendships that I’ll have the rest of my life. There are definitely no hard feelings. You wish it would have went a different way, all those things. But you can’t really kind of have any regrets on that front.”

Expand Tweet

Now, he gets another chance to win a Super Bowl, again from the sidelines. However, having first-hand experience of how cruelly injuries can change narratives, he will remain ready should he get the chance to fill in for Patrick Mahomes at any stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.