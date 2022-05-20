"His last opportunity" - Cowboys legend reckons Carson Wentz's career is over if he busts in Washington

Dallas Cowboys legendary QB Troy Aikman believes there will be no more chances for Carson Wentz if things do not work out for him with his new team, the recently christened Washington Commanders.

The former second overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft has had what can be best described as an up-and-down career. In the last few years, there has seemed to be far more downs than ups. New ESPN lead analyst and NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman believes Wentz's days as a starting QB could well be numbered.

Nicki Jhabvala @NickiJhabvala Troy Aikman, on an ESPN conf. call with Joe Buck, was asked about MNF in Week 10, when Carson Wentz returns to Philly as a Commander:



"This is probably his last opportunity, just being blunt about it, to prove that he can be a franchise quarterback in the NFL."

The rise of Carson Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles only selected Wentz second overall in the 2016 NFL draft after they had paid a "king's ransom" of future picks to get in position to get their man. In his rookie season, he started off on record pace before suffering a few setbacks, with the Eagles eventually finishing 7-9. He did, however, manage to break the rookie record for completed passes, and his early-season form led to some lofty comparisons.

Brandon Lee Gowton @BrandonGowton Carson Wentz, 24, is youngest NFL QB to throw 17+ TDs & no more than 4 INTs in the first 7 games of the season since Dan Marino, 23, in 1984 Carson Wentz, 24, is youngest NFL QB to throw 17+ TDs & no more than 4 INTs in the first 7 games of the season since Dan Marino, 23, in 1984

It was in his second season where he really began to blossom and show all the signs that he was the franchise QB Philadelphia always believed he was. The Eagles went all the way to Super Bowl 52, emerging victorious in an all-time classic over the Tom Brady-led Patriots.

Footballism™ @FootbaIIism Long live the Philly Special Long live the Philly Special 👀🔥 https://t.co/af6soH8sjM

Unfortunately for Wentz, he was not the QB leading the team to a championship ring, as that honor went to his back-up and Super Bowl MVP, Nick Foles. After starting the season with a phenomenal 11-2, and being in discussions for the regular season MVP, he suffered a devastating knee injury in the week 14 win over the Rams.

Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending knee injury and had this message for fans. Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending knee injury and had this message for fans. 💪💯https://t.co/q5cjq6hDqW

Followed by the fall

After returning from injury in 2018, Wentz went on to spend three more seasons with the Eagles. He complied an overall record of 17-21-1, with the injury bug biting on more than one occasion.

After five years in Philly, he knew his time was up.

"It's not fun when things were going well for years and all those things. ... As a man, you have to look yourself in the mirror and learn from it and become a better man, better player."

A trade to the Indianapolis Colts, under the tutelage of renowned QB whisperer Frank Reich, gave him hope of a career revival. Sadly, it was an all too familiar tale of injury and inconsistent play. The Colts then suffered the indignity of missing the playoffs due to a final week loss to the lowly Jags.

With that, his time in Indy was up after only one season, as he was shipped to the Commanders. Aikman says this is Wentz's last chance, but chances are, he already knows that.

