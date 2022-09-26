"Best game Wentz ever had for the Eagles", "They really hate that guy" - NFL fans mock Carson Wentz after Philadelphia defense sack QB 9 times

The story of Carson Wentz's life is one of searing ups and downs. From becoming the starting quarterback that led the Philadelphia Eagles to the playoffs en route to winning the Super Bowl, to missing out on playing in the postseason due to injury, it has been a series of highs and lows. Against the former team that had drafted him, and with a lot to prove in, he experienced a day of crushing lows.

As the Washington Commanders lost 24-8 to the Philadelphia Eagles, it was the inefficiency of the Commanders offense led by Carson Wentz that was front and center. He was sacked an improbable nine times, the highest in the league this season. They also brought in 17 such quarterback pressures. All this had the fans rushing to give their opinions, especially as it pertains to his relationship with his former team.

Jawn Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez best game Wentz ever had for the Eagles best game Wentz ever had for the Eagles

Subscribe to the You Know Ball Patreon @TrillBroDude This is the best game Wentz has had for the Eagles since 2017 This is the best game Wentz has had for the Eagles since 2017

John Clark @JClarkNBCS Eagles D sacked Carson Wentz 9 times



That is 2 short of Eagles record in 1991 Eagles D sacked Carson Wentz 9 timesThat is 2 short of Eagles record in 1991 https://t.co/jgEancNsc9

Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt Carson Wentz was once the Eagles’ best player.

He is again today. Carson Wentz was once the Eagles’ best player. He is again today.

Ian Hartitz @Ihartitz Carson Wentz showing up to play the Eagles this week



Carson Wentz showing up to play the Eagles this weekhttps://t.co/5RpogakSvU

CogginToboggan @CogginToboggan Most effective Wentz has been for the Eagles in a long time. Most effective Wentz has been for the Eagles in a long time.

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip Could not have envisioned a more dominant performance by Eagles defense, embarrassing Carson Wentz. Could not have envisioned a more dominant performance by Eagles defense, embarrassing Carson Wentz. 😁🍻

George Conway🌻 @gtconway3d Carson Wentz just led a lightning quick drive for the Eagles Carson Wentz just led a lightning quick drive for the Eagles

Carson Wentz: Separating the hype from the facts

After the match, there was a lot of schadenfreude coming from Philadelphia fans who reveled in the fact that Carson Wentz was so poor against them. While it was undoubtedly a poor performance, the numbers show that Wentz has been far from poor this season.

He entered the match with seven touchdowns, the joint lead in the league. He remains tied with Jared Goff and Justin Herbert after the match and trails only Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa in the league. Understandably, though, it will be scant consolation for the Washington Commanders fans after falling to 1-2 on the season, with the offense spluttering.

Furthermore, it must be noted that Wentz's pocket presence has always been something that could be improved. Much of the Eagles team that played with him would have realized this and that is why they bring pressure so often on him. His last worst performance in terms of sacks was 8 when he was playing for the Eagles and came against Washington, so the team were aware of his weaknesses.

As always, we attach too much to single performances, but one must now admit to some glaring inadequacies of the quarterback that have persisted over the years. A win would certainly help improve the situation, but the next game against old rivals Dallas is certainly not the easiest place to get your season back on track. The Cowboys already have 8 team sacks this season and will be looking to add to that.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far