Case Keenum net worth: Exploring Texans QB's wealth in 2023

Houston Texans backup QB Case Keenum has enjoyed a 10-year career in the NFL since going undrafted in 2012. The former Houston Cougars standout has played for eight teams during that span, earning the designation of journeyman QB.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Case Keenum is worth an estimated $20 million. The career backup has earned most of that from NFL contracts, endorsement deals and savvy investment moves.

Case Keenum's college football career

Case Keenum played college football for the University of Houston, appearing for the Houston Cougars. Keenum spent six years in college, redshirting in his freshman season 2006. Unlike most collegiate stars, Keenum decided to graduate from University and use every year of his collegiate eligibility in the process.

Keenum graduated from the University of Houston at the end of the 2010 NFL season. The Brownwood, Texas native earned his BA in business administration. On completing the 2010 college football season, the NCAA gave him a sixth year of eligibility.

Keenum took full advantage of that, and by the end of his sixth and final season in college, he had set a new NCAA record for passing touchdowns, career passing yards and career completions. Keenum declared for the 2012 NFL Draft.

Case Keenum's Houston Texans career

Despite his accolades at the collegiate level, NFL scouts were wary of the level of competition Keenum was up against in college. Hence, the college football icon went undrafted in the 2012 NFL Draft. Aster going undrafted, the Houston Texans promptly swept in and signed Keenum as an undrafted free agent.

Keenum was added to the Texans practice squad ahead of the 2012 NFL season and remained there for his rookie year. Eventually, Keenum was given a shot in his sophomore season, and he featured in half of the Texans' games in 2013.

That was due to an injury to the starting quarterback, Matt Schaub, and the poor form of backup QB T. J. Yates. Keenum started in half of the Texans' games that season and ended the year with a stat line of 1,760 passing yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions.

Unfortunately, his performances in his sophomore season weren't good enough to earn him the starting job for 2014. He was waived by the Texans and signed by the St. Louis Rams. Keenum didn't start a game for the Rams in 2014 before he was waived by the franchise.

On Dec. 15, 2014, Keenum rejoined the Texans via the practice squad. The Texas native won his first NFL game as a starter after the Texans beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16. He snagged another win last week against the Indianapolis Colts to ensure that the Texans finished on a high.

Following that, Keenum embarked on a journeyman career that saw him feature for the Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.

Keenum resigned with the Texans ahead of the 2023 season to provide cover and add veteran leadership to the locker room, fulfilling both roles admirably.

