Case Keenum Texans contract: How much will QB earn in Houston?

Houston Texans backup QB Case Keenum is enjoying his third stint with the franchise. The Texas native signed with the Texans before the 2023 season to be a backup behind rookie franchise QB C. J. Stroud.

According to Spotrac, Keenum is on a two-year contract worth $6.25 million. That makes for an average of $3.125 million. Keenum's contract has a signing bonus of $750,000 and $4 million in guaranteed money, all of which was guaranteed on signing the deal. Keenum is slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Case Keenum's career earnings

As you would expect, it isn't the first lucrative contract Case Keenum has signed in his 10-year NFL career. In fact, according to Spotrac, Keenum has earned $51,934,877 during his career in the league.

The former undrafted free agent has played for eight teams during his decade in the league. He earned the most during his two-year stint with the Denver Broncos, raking up $22,023,476 for his efforts.

Keenum also earned a tidy sum with the Cleveland Browns, making $12,503,726 over three years while serving as a backup. The rest of his career earnings were earned in stints with the Texans, Baltimore Ravens, St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

These days, Case Keenum serves as a backup to Stroud in an impressive Houston Texans team, providing a valuable veteran presence in a young locker room.

How are the Houston Texans performing in 2023?

Most Houston Texans stars might be young, but they're not playing so. The Texans entered the season in full rebuild mode, evidenced by their aggression in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, with C. J. Stroud at center, Texans fans can dream again.

The Houston Texans have been great in 2023 and are on a respectable 7-6 record heading into Week 15. The Texans have recorded wins over postseason hopefuls like the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos.

They are well ahead of schedule in their rebuild and look like they have one of the most promising shot callers in recent memory for the long haul. It's a great time to be a Houston Texans fan in 2023, and a postseason run doesn't look like a pipe dream anymore.

