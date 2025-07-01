"Catching Kelce was the worst thing" - Travis Kelce opens up why starring on 2016 reality dating show wasn’t his proudest moment

Travis Kelce has established himself as one of the finest tight ends in the NFL since the Kansas City Chiefs drafted him in the third round in 2013. However, just three years into his pro football career, the tight end grabbed headlines after starring in one season of "Catching Kelce," a reality show where he met different women in search of his soulmate.

In an episode of the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast released on Tuesday, Kelce recalled his reality show and said it was the worst thing he did.

"'Catching Kelce was the worst thing I ever did," Kelce said (2:23:04). "It didn’t set me up for anything. I didn’t realize what reality TV really was. The experience was— that’s not even my vibe. I don’t even think anybody watched it. It was just 50 women from 50 states."

Kelce also said that he thought he was enjoying himself initially, before realizing that the tape would remain forever.

"It was like, 'I'm having fun, I'm having fun,' And then I was like 'Oh s**t, everybody is going to be able to see this forever.' I like "God damn it'."

Kelce added he would never do something like "Catching Kelce" again. Luckily for Kelce, he seems to have found love with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The two have been together since the summer of 2023.

Swift often attends Chiefs games to support Kelce, and was also at the Super Bowl last year, when Kansas City beat the San Francisco 49ers in the big game.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce hints he might retire after 2025 season

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce - Source: Getty

While on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast, Travis Kelce hinted that he could retire after the 2025 NFL season with the Chiefs.

"I mean, it's the last one on the contract," Kelce said when asked if next year would be his last in the NFL (1:37:29). "I'm focused on this one. I don't know what next year is going to feel like. I don't know what I'm going to feel like in March or April next year when I make that decision."

Kelce, who has played his entire NFL career with the Chiefs, signed a two-year, $34.25 million contract extension in 2024. He is entering the final year of that deal in the 2025 season.

Kelce has won three Super Bowls and earned 10 Pro Bowl honors at Kansas City. It will be interesting to see if he can add another Super Bowl ring next season.

