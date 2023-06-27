Former Houston Texans kick returner Cedric Killings was pronounced dead earlier this week.

Killings, whose NFL career ended abruptly in 2007, was 45 years old at the time of his death.

What happened to Cedric Killings?

According to the Houston Chronicle, Killings died from pancreatic cancer.

Killings, who was also known as 'Big Red,' suited up in eight seasons in the league. His career, however, ended abruptly in 2007 during a game between the Texans and the Indianapolis Colts.

The then-Texans star fractured part of his spinal column during the game, collapsing on the field. He reportedly couldn't feel his lower body upon being taken to the nearby Methodist Hospital. Luckily, Killings was able to get treatment in time for the spinal injury.

In eight seasons in the NFL, he played for the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, the Washington franchise and the Houston Texans.

Killings was also inducted into the Carson-Newman University Hall of Fame in 2016 after being named a three-time All-American.

Cedric Killings' wife, Shavon, releases statement upon ex-NFL star's death

Shavon Killings penned a few words on Facebook upon her husband's death.

She wrote:

"My love, my best friend, my husband of 21 years is no longer physically with me but he lives in my heart and in the hearts of our 3 children. I'm comforted in knowing he is resting and no longer in pain, but I'm still at a loss and can't believe this is real. If you've ever had the pleasure of meeting him then you already know how special he is."

She added that he was just a great person all around, a feeling that was echoed by his friend, family and former teammates.

