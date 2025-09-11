Cedric Tillman Waiver Wire Week 2: Should you add Browns WR? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. Tillman recorded 45 receptions for 488 receiving yards and three touchdowns while playing 23 games and starting seven last season. In Week 8, Tillman broke loose against the Baltimore Ravens, recording 99 receiving yards and two touchdowns, but suffered a season-ending concussion.

Ad

This season, the Browns are looking to get more out of Tillman as he enters his third year in the NFL.

Should you add Vikings RB Cedric Tillman in Week 2 Waiver Wire?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cedric Tillman had a good debut this season in the Browns' 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals this past weekend. Tillman recorded five receptions on eight targets, totaling 52 receiving yards, and scored the lone touchdown reception from Joe Flacco.

Ad

Trending

Tillman finished fourth in receiving yards and was tied for second in targets with his eight. Only wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had more receiving yards, but Flacco distributed the ball evenly to other pass catchers such as running back Dylan Sampson and tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

Tillman will be a fascinating waiver wire possibility, but he is not an immediate must-have. The Browns' passing game showed they are a balanced offense, and there is no reason to pick Tillman when they have so many pass-catching alternatives.

Ad

Cedric Tillman's fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season

Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Getty

In his two seasons in the NFL, Cedric Tillman recorded at least 20 receptions and at least 220 receiving yards. He also hasn't played in more than 14 games in either season.

Ad

If Tillman stays healthy, he can have a breakout year with the Browns, but will still likely be WR2 to Jerry Jeudy. That could change as the season goes on.

Fantasypros.com projected Tillman to finish anywhere from the 43rd to 62nd best wide recevier in fantasy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Gullo Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.