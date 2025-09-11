Cedric Tillman Waiver Wire Week 2: Should you add Browns WR? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. Tillman recorded 45 receptions for 488 receiving yards and three touchdowns while playing 23 games and starting seven last season. In Week 8, Tillman broke loose against the Baltimore Ravens, recording 99 receiving yards and two touchdowns, but suffered a season-ending concussion.
This season, the Browns are looking to get more out of Tillman as he enters his third year in the NFL.
Cedric Tillman had a good debut this season in the Browns' 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals this past weekend. Tillman recorded five receptions on eight targets, totaling 52 receiving yards, and scored the lone touchdown reception from Joe Flacco.
Tillman finished fourth in receiving yards and was tied for second in targets with his eight. Only wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had more receiving yards, but Flacco distributed the ball evenly to other pass catchers such as running back Dylan Sampson and tight end Harold Fannin Jr.
Tillman will be a fascinating waiver wire possibility, but he is not an immediate must-have. The Browns' passing game showed they are a balanced offense, and there is no reason to pick Tillman when they have so many pass-catching alternatives.
Cedric Tillman's fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season
In his two seasons in the NFL, Cedric Tillman recorded at least 20 receptions and at least 220 receiving yards. He also hasn't played in more than 14 games in either season.
If Tillman stays healthy, he can have a breakout year with the Browns, but will still likely be WR2 to Jerry Jeudy. That could change as the season goes on.
Fantasypros.com projected Tillman to finish anywhere from the 43rd to 62nd best wide recevier in fantasy.
