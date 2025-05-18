CeeDee Lamb makes feelings clear on WR hierarchy in Dallas days after Cowboys sign George Pickens

After a shocking and major trade earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have arguably the most talented duo of wide receivers in the entire National Football League. CeeDee Lamb is arguably the best wide receiver in all of football, while George Pickens has played at an elite level despite not having strong QB play in Pittsburgh for the entirety of his career so far.

However, since the trade, there have been questions about how one of those two individuals, almost certainly Pickens, would handle being the WR2 in the Cowboys offensive unit. Until this point, both individuals have been the main receiving option on their respective NFL franchise for their whole career.

Well, on Sunday, CeeDee Lamb finally answered how he thinks the situation will unfold next year.

What did CeeDee Lamb say about the Cowboys WR room after George Pickens trade?

Lamb made clear that the Cowboys offense in 2025 will not feature one alpha wide receiver, but two WR1's in himself and Pickens. NFL analyst Brandon Loree released the clip on the social media platform X.

"We're both No. 1's. It ain't no [1A, 1B situation], none of that. It's No. 1. You look over there, you see No. 1. You look over here, you see another No. 1. So do what you gotta do with that."

Lamb is averaging 99.2 receptions, 1,267.8 receiving yards, and 7.6 receiving touchdowns per season for the Cowboys since entering the league. Meanwhile, Pickens has averaged 58 receptions, 947 receiving yards, and 4 receiving touchdowns per season for the Steelers since entering the league.

Does a 1A, 1B situation truly work in the NFL?

Yes, and no. Yes, a 1A and 1B situation does work and can feature two elite level wide receivers on the same offense. For example, the Cincinnati Bengals have made a Super Bowl with WR Ja'Marr Chase and WR Tee Higgins both succeeding and contributing.

However, on the flip side, even if a team says that it has a WR1A and WR1B, there is still someone who is the WR1 and someone who is the WR2. Despite what Cincinnati says, Chase is the WR1 for the Bengals, not Higgins. Since entering the league, Chase has had more receptions than Higgins every regular season of his career.

As a result, although the Cowboys will publicly say that they have two WR1's on their team, it is hard to imagine that Pickens has more receptions than Lamb, assuming both WR's remain healthy, at the end of the 2025 campaign.

